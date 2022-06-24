Due to a lack of available rooms, the Wellness Integrated Network will reschedule our July program to Friday, August 5 at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Next month, the Wellness Integrated Network proudly presents Laser Therapy. Jennifer Vermilyea of Laser Wellness of Tucson will share the many benefits of Laser Therapy. Approved by the FDA and highly researched and studied, Laser Therapy or Light Laser Therapy, can be used with several injuries and medical conditions.

Jennifer Vermilyea began working with Laser Therapy over 10-years-ago. She is certified by both the Academy of Laser Dentistry and the World Clinical Laser Institute for multiple lasers, utilizing multiple wave lengths to accomplishment superior results with a wide spectrum of procedures. While Jennifer began working with lasers for dental issues such as TMJ, TN, Oral Mucositis, a well as Herpetic Gingival Stomatitis, today she works with doctors and orthopedic surgeons on a wide range of sports injuries and medical conditions. I can give you my own testimony of the success of Laser Therapy to help me recover from a fall. Our programs are free to the community and reservations are not needed.

In addition to our “First Friday” program each month at the Ballroom, WIN also offers small group classes on a variety of topics. Our upcoming small group classes are usually held in our homes and include:

“Meditation” Complimentary and In Person

Each FRIDAY at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex (Please note the change in day and time)

8:30 a.m. - Instruction for new registered attendees

9 a.m. - Meditation

New class members MUST register by emailing reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“Supplements 101” Complimentary

Do you know the difference between “Bioavailable” and “Synthetic” supplements? Do you know which vitamins most seniors need and why they need them? Join us for this introductory class on supplements. Learn what to get and what to skip,

Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr

Register at winsbaz@gmail.com for directions and map.

“Introduction to Essential Oils” Complementary

You’ve been hearing a lot about essential oils, but don’t know how to get started. This is your EASY Button to get off to a great start.

Tuesday, July 19th at 1:00pm in the home of Barbara Barr

Email winsbaz@gmail.com to register for directions and map.

First Degree Reiki Natural Healing Class

Friday July 22 and Saturday July 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Class limited to 6 people at the home of Patti Gould

Email www.ReikiNaturalHealingUS.com to register and attain location.

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, contact winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also email Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.