On Friday, November 5 at 1 p.m. in the Catalina Room of the Mesquite Building, Kim Tzintzun will be speaking on ways to build your Immune System through nutrition. Please note the room change, as the Ballroom is not available. The Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) will be meeting in the next largest room available. The Catalina Room is located in the Mesquite Building at the other end of the MountainView Complex, by the Golf Pro Shop and Mesquite Grill. “First Friday” seminars are open to all in SaddleBrooke.
The immune system requires optimal nutrition to work at its best. Keeping your immune system fed with the right stuff will ensure that your body is ready to handle whatever comes its way during the winter. Kim Tzintzun is a nutritional health coach for Natural Grocers. Kimberly graduated from The University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, with a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences. She has co-authored and published peer-reviewed articles to provide her community with a better understanding of health-related topics.
Other classes for October and November include:
“Meditation” Complimentary
Each Wednesday at the MountainView Ballroom
3:30 pm: instruction for new attendees
4:00 pm: meditation
“The Science Behind Essential Oils” Complimentary at Barbara’s
Tuesday, November 9 at 1 p.m., In-Person and on Zoom
Everyone’s talking about essential oils, but they do so much more than just make a room smell good. Learn how to select and use essential oils.
“Reiki First Degree” Patti’s Home
Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m./4 p.m.
A two-day class will start you on your journey to healing through Reiki.
To register, email reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com or call (808) 281-9001.
“Happy Healthy Holidays” Complimentary at Barbara’s Home
Friday, November 19, 2:30 p.m., In-Person and on Zoom
Gift ideas for happy healthy holidays and a healthy new year. Spaces are limited.
“Sleep, Glorious Sleep” Complimentary Class at Barbara’s Home
Friday, November 26 at 1 p.m., In-Person and on Zoom
For many seniors, a good night’s sleep becomes more and more evasive. Yet lack of sleep contributes to aging, numerous health issues, and mental decline. Eighty-five percent of sleep issues can be resolved without medicine. Spaces are limited!
The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners on our wellness journey. Watch for details in the papers and other announcements. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.