We’re all in the same boat. We can’t come and go as we please. We are worried about our health. We are stressed because of the unknown of what will happen with our finances, our families and our own well-being. Our muscles, our nervous systems and our whole bodies are on over-drive. Don’t feel it? Our bodies are amazing. They may adapt and may fool us into thinking we are fine, but in the background, our sympathetic nervous system is on and it’s sitting in fight or flight mode.
Our adrenal glands are triggered which result an increase in heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing rate. These are only some of the responses to extreme stress on the body and mind. Emotional responses such as anxiety, fear, depression and anger are also prevalent during and after long strains and stress on your body. So how do we deal with this?
There are many ways to start healing your body, mind and spirit. This is a journey and even though this was a sudden event, it takes us a long time to tell our nervous system, our muscles and our adrenals that everything will be ok.
Schedule something nice for yourself. A massage is great place to start. The benefits of massage are undeniable, but the benefits run deeper than you think. Yes, it increases relaxation. Do you know why? Or how? Massage can elicit an emotional response. Massage can change your breathing and tell your nervous system that it’s okay to relax. It increases blood flow and helps to balance energy. Massage can release patterns that are held in your muscle tissues and even boost your immune system. It also gives you something mentally to look forward to. On this day, I have something scheduled that takes care of me.
There are many activities that will help reduce anxiety and stress. Meditation, walking, reading, painting, etc. When we can come out of this, your first steps to feeling good again will be important.
Schedule it now. Whatever that is. Put a star around it on your calendar.
We are all in this together and restrictions on our movement and these temporary limitations are small obstacles. The important steps we take are moving forward in a way that will heal our body, mind and spirit.
