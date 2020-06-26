As a Medicare beneficiary you regularly receive an unpleasantly thick envelope mailed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. It’s your Medicare “explanation of benefits” or EOB. If you are on original Medicare, it’s called a Medicare Summary Notice. Medicare Advantage plans send out their own equally thick statements of your EOB.
Although the first page reassures us that “this is not a bill,” scanning the document quickly raises anxiety. The tendency is to interpret it as a bill, and a complicated one. Your EOB documents your health care, the costs and what’s been approved, paid, or denied by Medicare.
Your EOB is a useful document. You’ll see if you’ve satisfied any plan deductibles, and it lists the service received, the service code and date of care. It explains an increase in prescription drug costs, such as entering into the coverage gap or “donut hole.” EOBs can jolt you as you see the “charge amount” or the amount your provider has billed Medicare as the fee for the service. Contrasted with the “allowed amount,” that Medicare approved, the difference may appear considerable. Medicare’s share of the “allowed amount” is 80 percent and is the next entry on the EOB. You’ll see the amount you may be billed, and it reflects any unpaid deductible, coinsurances and costs of treatments Medicare did not approve. The footnotes explain why a service was denied or clarify adjustments in the amount you may be billed.
Your EOB is invaluable should you have a payment dispute. If your provider didn’t record your payment, your EOB is proof to resolve the matter.
Your EOB may save Medicare money. Checking your EOB may reduce costly waste, abuse and fraudulent activity of the Medicare system. My client showed her provider her EOB that listed a minor, in office, surgical procedure that was billed to Medicare. As no procedure took place, the provider corrected it. This saves Medicare dollars which benefits us all.
Your EOB can be digital, making record keeping simple. Visit www.MyMedicare.gov and register for your account. You’ll have a record of your claims, if you are on original Medicare. For those on Medicare Advantage plans, you’ll be directed to your plan for claims information. Your EOB is available online by registering for your plan’s personal account.
For paper documents, retain them in a notebook or file. If you store your EOB in the original envelope, mark the month and year on the envelope to make easy work of finding the correct EOB. While the EOB appears to be a daunting document, do remember: “This is not a bill.”
