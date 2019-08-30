Studies by the Environmental Working Group (EWP) found that the average woman is exposed to 126 unique chemical ingredients in personal care products just while they get ready for the day. In some cases these chemicals are known or probable human carcinogens, neurotoxicity, or known or probable reproductive and developmental toxins, linked to impaired fertility or developmental harm for a baby in the womb or a child. The FDA does not require pre-market testing or approval of beauty products. The last regulations Congress passed were for household products in 1976 and cosmetics in 1938. So how does the average person reduce or eliminate toxic chemicals in their life?
On Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. in the Sonoran Room at MountainView, Health and Wellness Educator, Barbara Barr, will speak on reducing the toxic chemicals. In a program entitled “Toss Those Toxins”, Barbara will discuss steps to uncover the toxic chemicals in your life, and ways to improve your exposure to unwanted chemicals. This is a complimentary seminar presented by the Wellness Integrated Network and all SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to attend.
SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network connects SaddleBrooke residents with knowledgeable resources to learn more about evidence based options for wellness. We meet on the first Friday of each month at the Sonoran Room of the MountainView Clubhouse at 10 a.m. The speakers and programs are free to the community.
If this sounds like something of interest to you, please join us at 10 a.m. in the Sonoran Room at MountainView on Friday, Sept. 6. For more information, contact Patti Gould at 808-281-9001 or email us at winsbaz@gmail.com .