One of the most common questions that I get is, “I am turning 65 soon, how do I enroll in Medicare?”
I want to walk you through exactly how you can enroll in Medicare because people waste time getting these steps wrong. Let’s clarify what you can do to enroll in Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B easily.
It’s critical to remember that joining Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B is the FIRST step of enrolling in Medicare. There are other steps you will want to consider after receiving your Medicare card. We will discuss these later.
There are three ways to enroll in Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B. Medicare Part A covers hospital and inpatient care. Most beneficiaries will pay nothing for Medicare Part A. Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care. Part B accounts for most of your medical coverage. Part B has a monthly premium, and most people pay the standard rate which beginning January 1st, 2021 will be $148.50.
When you are ready to join Medicare, the assumption is that you are joining Medicare at age 65. (Note: If you’re joining Medicare either before 65 or after 65, it’s a different process.)
You May Be Auto Enrolled in Medicare
Many people are enrolled in Medicare automatically once they turn 65. If you are already getting Social Security benefits or benefits from the Railroad Retirement Board, in most cases you will be automatically enrolled in Original Medicare (Part A and Part B). Look for your “Welcome to Medicare” package in the mail about three months before your 65th birthday. Your package will include your Medicare card. It also contains information about Part B coverage, Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans, and Medicare Supplemental Insurance plans.
Enroll in Medicare online via Social Security Account.
If you search “enroll in Medicare online,” you will be directed to the https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/ page. On this page, you will need to follow the prompts to create an account. From there, you will be able to enroll in Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B.
Applying for your Medicare benefits online is a simple 10-minute process for most people, and you won’t need to send in any documents or other information to apply.
Some people cannot or prefer not to enroll online. If that is the case, then you need to enroll through your Social Security Office.
Enroll at your local Social Security Office
You may enroll in person at the Social Security office if it is open. An appointment made by phone is required by calling 1-800-772-1213. You can also enroll by phone by calling the same number.
To recap, there are three different ways to enroll in Medicare; 1.) It is automatic, 2.) online, or 3.) by contacting the Social Security office directly.
Once you are enrolled in Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B, there are other steps for you to consider ensuring the best coverage for you. Other options to choose from include Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement (Medigap) plans, and Medicare Part D. These are the steps necessary to complete your Medicare coverage.
Contacting your insurance consultant or adviser early in the process will ease your decision choices. Medicare can be confusing, and your consultant/adviser can help you navigate the Medicare maze and give you a comfort level in your coverage decisions. The help of a consultant will keep the headaches away.
