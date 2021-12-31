The Health Night Out presentation on Monday, January 24, will feature three doctors who have devoted their careers to the health care of seniors.
The panel has been organized and will be led by Dr. Mindy Fain, Chief of the Division of Geriatrics, General Internal Medicine and Palliative Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. Dr. Fain has made a remarkable difference in the availability of quality health care in Arizona. She served as medical director of Southern Arizona Veterans Administration Health Care System Home-based Primary Care for 24-years and is board certified in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, and Hospice and Palliative Medicine. She is also the President of the American Academy of Home Care Medicine. She was appointed to the Senior and Aging Issue Advisory Council by U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords. She was voted “Best Doctors in America” from 2013 to 2016 and her research interests include telehealth frailty as a model of healthcare delivery.
Dr. Fain will be joined by Dr. Aaron J Scott, an academic medical oncologist specializing in translational research and treatment of gastrointestinal malignancies. Translational research applies the latest laboratory studies to studies in humans. Dr. Scott is originally from Tucson and earned his bachelor’s degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology at the University of Arizona where he also earned his master’s. Then, he completed his internal medicine residency and hematology/oncology fellowship training at the University of Colorado Hospital. His research and clinical interests center around novel treatments for patients with GI cancers and colorectal cancer. Both of these heavily impact the senior population.
This third panel member is Dr. Amy Klein who serves as the Director of Palliative Medicine at Banner University Medical Center. She also serves on the Ethics Committee. Dr. Klein is a graduate of the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine and completed her Internal Medicine residency at the University of Iowa Des Moines program. At the Oregon Health and Science University, she did a fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine and in Detroit, she worked closely at the end of life with patients from ethnically and culturally diverse backgrounds. She aspires to bring the highest quality care possible for patients with serious illness.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke that is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a valuable time to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues. The January panel offers rare access to some of the most skilled researchers and practitioners in the field of aging issues.
The MountainView Bar & Grill will be open on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the Ballroom. Any COVID guidelines in place at the time of this function will be respected.