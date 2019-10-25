Research has proven that exercise and regular physical activity have a huge impact on our overall quality of life. Regular exercise slows down the aging process, improves body composition and your psychological well-being, and it helps to prevent and manage a variety of chronic diseases. The Vital Moves Fitness Program, housed in the HOA-1 Fitness Center, has assisted SaddleBrooke residents for over 25+ years to achieve their very best selves. Vital Moves offers a variety of focused group fitness classes to fit every need, and certified personal trainers to assist with your personal fitness goals.
One of their highly qualified and dedicated personal trainers is John Ransom, who has spent 25 years in the Personal Training Industry, working across the spectrum from youth to geriatric populations in pre/rehab, sport specific conditioning, nutrition and weight management. John is and has been certified as a Corrective Exercise Specialist, and a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, among others. John is available for one on one training Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the HOA-1 Fitness Center.
John's philosophy and outlook on training for his client's successes focuses on achieving a sustainable balance for them, via an accurate assessment of their limitations, while using an efficient application and distribution of effective programming, such as resistance training, cardio, stretching and nutrition. John believes in, "a kind of path of least resistance mentality, to get more out of less, while mitigating cumulative stress."
Vital Moves fitness classes meet six days a week, Monday through Saturday. There are specialized classes to fit every need, such as Core and Strength Training, Cardio, Posture and Balance, Yoga and Pilates, Zumba, and TRX Training, to name a few. Informative workshops that focus on the body, its movement and healthy function are scheduled regularly. Active classes like Cardio Drumming and frequent Dance Parties offer participants the opportunity to express themselves with these unique methods of exercise, all the while having loads of fun.
For more information on the Vital Moves Program and all that it offers, contact Janis Bottai, owner and director by calling (520) 850-4089, email her at vitalmoves25@gmail.com, or come stop in at the HOA-1 Fitness Center. For additional information, visit their website, vitalmoves.net "Enjoy the process!"