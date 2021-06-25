Have you ever heard about Reiki Natural Healing, and wondered what it is? Ever wanted to learn more?
Reiki is a well-known modality which supports health and wellness and is often used with integrative medicine. Reiki is a healing practice began in the early 20th century in Japan. In Japanese, “rei” roughly translates to “Universal or Spiritual”; ki is commonly translated a “vital energy.”
A session is conducted with the client lying fully clothed on a massage table while the Reiki Master silently places the hands on or over a person’s body to evoke a “Universal life force” which naturally knows where it is needed to allow for the body to release “blocked energy.”
In the hospital setting, Reiki is presented as a technique which reduces stress and promotes relaxation, thereby enhancing the body's natural ability to heal itself.
Various non-Western practices have become popular compliments to conventional medicine in the past few decades. Reiki is no exception. Recently, Reiki even became an unexpected offering for a VA Medical center.
Over the past two decades, a number of studies have shown that Reiki treatments help diminish the negative side effects of chemotherapy, improve surgical outcomes, regulate the autonomic nervous system, and dramatically alter people’s experience of physical and emotional pain associated with illness. Reiki treatment, training and education are now available at many esteemed hospitals in the United States, including Memorial Sloan Kettering, Cleveland Clinic, New Yourk Presbyterian, the Yale Cancer Center, the Mayo Clinic and Brinha and Women’s Hospital.
We are fortunate to have a Reiki Master here in SaddleBrooke that offers treatments and training in Reiki Natural Healing. Patti Gould, who is a Reiki Master of the Usui System of Natural Healing, and a member of The Reiki Alliance which is an International Community of Reiki Master dedicated to the practice of Usui Shiki Ryoho, the Usui System of Natural Healing.
On Friday, July 2, Patti will be offering complimentary mini Reiki treatments following the meeting of the meeting of the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke (WIN). WIN will hold it’s Friday meeting in the Ballroom at 1 p.m. Reservations for this complimentary mini treatment will be taken on a first come, first served basis. The mini treatment will be given on a chair in a private room.
You can also experience Reiki’s Natural Healing abilities by scheduling Reiki Treatments. Patti will also be offering a First Degree Class on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.