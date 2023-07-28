The Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke proudly presents Patricia Gould, Reiki Master, speaking on and demonstrating what Reiki Natural Healing is and how it works on Friday, August 4, at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.

You will learn about Reiki’s history, and the treatment of self and others, even animals and plants.

Some of you will have the opportunity to experience a Mini Reiki Treatment. Reiki energy has several basic effects—bringing about deep relaxation, assisting in releasing energy blockages, providing new vitality in the form of balancing universal life energy and increasing the vibrational frequency of the body in its ability to heal itself.

Patricia Gould learned Reiki on the Island of Maui, Hawaii in 2007, where Reiki was entrusted to the western world on Kaui in 1936.

She has been a Reiki Master of the Usui System of Natural Healing since 2014. She currently gives Reiki Natural Healing treatments year-round to guests at Miraval Resort and Spa, as well as here in her Reiki Room in SaddleBrooke.

The programs of the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke are complimentary and open to all SaddleBrooke residents. In addition, we offer a number of small group classes.:

“Meditation” Complimentary

Each Friday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex.

8:30 a.m. — Instruction for new attendees

9 a.m. — Meditation

New class members, please register by sending an email to reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“Introduction to Essential Oils” Complimentary

Have you been hearing all the buzz about essential oils, and wondered how to use them and how they work?

Tuesday, August 1, 1 p.m., at the home of one of our education team members.

Register by sending an email to winsbaz@gmail.com for information and directions.

“Anti Aging Skin Care for Desert Life” Complimentary

After trying all the anti-aging skin care out there, I finally found something that not only works but works in the desert. Plus, it’s toxin free!

Monday, August 14, 1 p.m., at the home of one of our education team members.

Register at winsbaz@gmail.com for information and directions.

First Degree Reiki

An introduction to Reiki, its history, and working with this energy.

Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26, at the home of Patti Gould.

For more information or to register, send an email to reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

Reiki Second Degree

Learn the next steps in this healing energy obtaining a deeper initiation in Reiki.

Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, at the home of Patti Gould.

For more information or to register, send an email to reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates, send an email to winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at via email at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.