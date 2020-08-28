Misunderstanding and confusion abound when it comes to nutrition because the term “plant-based” does not have a clear definition, even among registered dietitians. With this article, my mission is to provide some easy to understand explanations and guidelines.
Contrary to what the paleo diet enthusiasts tell you, meat intake was relatively low in the ancient human diet. Archeological research indicates that our ancestors hunted and consumed meat. But as populations increased during the world’s agricultural revolution, it became less frequent. Estimates suggested that ancient Grecians consumed less than 16 pounds per person annually. The typical American consumes ten times that amount. When you eat less animal-derived protein, you are eating like your paleo ancestors. You are eating a plant-based diet.
Research proves that plant-based diets reduce the risk of age-related maladies like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. So, for most people, cutting back on animal-derived protein can yield health benefits. Before I give you my recommendation for a plant-based diet, I want to list the terms with precise definitions.
Whole Foods Plant-Based Diet (WFPB) emphasizes whole, minimally processed foods devoid of animal products. It also excludes refined foods like added sugars, white flour, and processed oils. Food quality is of utmost importance.
Vegan excludes all animal-derived products, including honey. Practitioners also shun clothing made from animals. Unlike WFPB, a vegan diet can contain an abundance of highly processed food products.
Vegetarian is a general description of a dietary pattern that does not include meat. Subsets of this category include:
- Lacto-vegetarian: includes dairy products like cheese, yogurt, and milk
- Ovo-vegetarian: includes egg and egg products
- Ovo-lacto-vegetarian: includes both egg and dairy products
Flexitarian is mostly, but not 100 percent, plant-based. Your options are less limited, meaning you can include red meat if you like. Or you can have no red meat but some poultry, fish, eggs and dairy. This diet aligns with an authentic Mediterranean Diet and with the DASH diet.
If you want to transition to a plant-based diet, the list below is an excellent start.
- Begin menu planning with vegetables. What is in-season? Plan to fill half your plate with raw or cooked vegetables.
- Trade seafood, fish, shellfish, or poultry for red meat (beef, pork, lamb, and game)
- Strive to keep the portion size of animal-derived protein to under four ounces cooked weight.
- Make one meal a day meatless. Try the Buddha Bowl recipe I provided.
- Enjoy one cup of organic milk, one cup of plain yogurt, or one ounce of real cheese each day. Yogurt is an exceptionally healthy choice because of the probiotics.
Based on the evidence, I recommend limiting red meat consumption to two, four-ounce portions a week. Look for pasture-raised beef, pork, and poultry. Wild or sustainably-farmed seafood are excellent substitutes.
Nancy Teeter is a registered dietitian nutritionist and SaddleBrooke resident. Though retired from private practice, she enjoys sharing accurate nutrition information with the community.