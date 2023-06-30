The conventional orthodoxy of the United States medical system defines itself as traditional medicine and anything else as unproven, unscientific or complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). Other terms often used interchangeably are holistic, integrative or functional medicine.

Interestingly, and controversially, they use traditional medicine as a term of endearment and definition for contemporary medical practices.

At first glance, this seems peculiar since traditional medicine conjures up thoughts of more natural medicine that is, indeed, truly traditional, such as time-honored, safe and effective uses of botanical medicine, nutrition, homeopathy, classical Chinese and Ayurvedic medicines and all indigenous practices that go back as far as recorded history.

Upon further reflection, however, it becomes apparent they are simply using marketing and semantics to mostly unconsciously convince us modern medicine is traditional.

This is a sticking point and on-going debate for many doctors, and patients, left behind by a type of medicine practiced a mere 50 to 75-years, really then, still in it’s infancy. This current allopathic medical system has for the most part left out osteopathic, naturopathic, chiropractic, homeopathic and eastern medicine practicing doctors. Generally, not covered by most insurance or reported positively if at all by the media, one is left with little to no understanding of the difference, the wide-spread bias, yet, wide-spread use of these truly traditional forms of medicine.

In fact, these doctors who often have more classroom and clinic hours than Doctors of Medicine (MD) in North America are even called quacks or “not a real doctor”, which is strange since the very definition of doctor is docere, which means teacher. Traditionally, doctors spent a lot more time with patients, painstakingly gathering a history and following the Hippocratic oath, first do no harm, a practice that is taken as top priority for a truly traditional practitioners, still today. And incongruously, the term quack comes from the German word for mercury “quecksilber”, literally quicksilver, and was used originally as a derogatory term for MDs using mercury to treat all that ails. A true snake oil except much more toxic (the second most toxic substance known to humans)!

The counter argument to modern reductionist medicine that relies so heavily on drugs and surgery is that true healing, health and medicine cannot be reduced to a single action, mechanism or treatment because humans and biology are a complex web of interrelated yet predictable phenomena. This is why and how the term holistic medicine came about and informs us of this philosophy while also explaining the success of truly traditional medical systems.

Other tenants of traditional medicine include the Five Elements system and principles, such as treat the whole person, identify and treat the cause, prevention, and vis medicatrix naturae (the healing power of nature). Truly, traditional medicine has always followed a mind-body-spirit approach by necessity as this is what it took to help the emperor, the tribe, family members and society. Most was learned by observing the natural world around us with all its innate complexities and yet simple observable teachings, passed down by the successful, the survivors and the intelligent.

Dr. Brad West is a Naturopathic Physician. He lives, works and plays in SaddleBrooke with his lovely wife Lauren, parents Jim and Pat, brother Dennis and fur-baby, Romeo, the tuxedo cat. For more information, visit drbradwest.us.