Have you gotten turned off by physical therapy and avoided exercise classes because of it?

If you got turned off, it is not your fault nor the physical therapist’s fault. it is the progress they have to push toward. One thing is that most people are not in condition to work consecutively for one solid hour. The next thing is that people don’t usually do the homework that the therapist recommends and then there is not the build up of stamina and strength required to make progress.

Some of our class members were turned off too! And they decided they wanted more and tried the class. Now they look forward to the next class.

Peggy Rash explained, “When I was first diagnosed with PD, my neurologist prescribed a local physical therapy outfit. It was one on one and I tried it for three times a week for six-weeks. The therapist was young, and although she knew the word “Parkinson’s”, it was obvious to me that she had limited experience with the disease. After six-weeks of the same exercises, I decided I could do them at home and terminated the sessions.

Then I read in SaddleBrooke notes of Vera Shury’s classes and, knowing I needed something more challenging, dropped by her class one Tuesday to see what it was about. It has turned out to be just what I wanted: group sessions with people also having PD issues, as well as those with other balance problems. Plus, the exercises are varied so nothing gets boring and all parts of the body are given attention. In addition, and maybe most important to me, Vera imparts her vast knowledge of PD, provides resources, and encouragement. It’s just fun!”

She added, “I look forward to every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon for the exercises and the wonderful camaraderie which is so important.”

The difference is that I can adjust your movements in the session to your ability that day because you feel different each day and are able to do or not do certain things each day. In the class, you have a cheerleading team that shares experience, supports you and helps lift your spirit. Come and check it out for a session and see if it is a good fit for you! We would love to meet you and have you join us.

The club member annual dues are $10, used for equipment and support group snacks. Listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the HOA-1 Arts & Craft Center, room 3. We are located next to the Gift shop. Any Neuro conditions Are welcome! For Parkinson’s info and support, visit pmdalliance.org.