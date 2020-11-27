Medicare plans are available in two types: Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. Original Medicare plans are offered directly by the federal government while Medicare Advantage plans are offered through private health insurers who partner with the government to provide Medicare coverage to retirees. Both have their advantages and disadvantages, so you need to understand the differences to make the right choice.
Original Medicare
Original Medicare is broken down into several parts. Part A covers inpatient and hospice care and some home healthcare services. Most people qualify for premium-free Part A, but if you worked and paid Medicare tax for less than 10 years, you may have to pay a Part A premium. There's a $1,408 deductible and you may have a copay if you're in the hospital for more than 60 days. Part B covers outpatient care, lab tests, X-rays, and more. The federal government sets the Part B premium every year. For most people, it's $144.60 in 2020, but high earners may have to pay more than this. There's a $198 deductible and you must pay a 20 percent copay after you meet your deductible.
If you want prescription drug coverage and you’re enrolled in Original Medicare, you’ll need to purchase a separate stand-alone Medicare Part D Drug Plan.
Original Medicare doesn't limit which doctors you can use. You can receive treatment at any hospital nationwide that accepts Medicare and you don't need a referral to see a specialist. The downside of Original Medicare is that there are a lot of things left uncovered, like vision and dental, plus you have to pay a portion of your regular medical expenses, and with no annual out-of-pocket limits, you could still end up spending a lot if you require a lot of medical care.
Rather than pay for all the things Medicare doesn't cover out of pocket, many choose to purchase supplemental insurance, known as Medigap policies. These policies cover the things that Medicare doesn't, such as the Part A deductible and the Part B coinsurance. Medigap policies are offered by private insurers, and combined with the costs for Parts A and B, they can be more expensive than Medicare Advantage plans.
Medicare Advantage plans
You may have noticed we skipped Medicare Part C above. That's because Part C is for Medicare Advantage plans. Private insurers contract with the government to offer these as an alternative to Original Medicare. By law, they must cover all of the same things as Parts A and B, but they can cover additional services, like dental and vision care and prescription drugs, as well. You must sign up for Original Medicare Parts A and B first before you can enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, and you will still have to pay your Medicare Part B premium. Many of these plans include the Part D prescription coverage and are offered at a $0 or low premium.
These plans also determine what you pay in deductibles and copays and have an annual out-of-pocket limit. Once you've hit this ceiling, your Medicare Advantage plan will cover all additional medical costs you incur during that year.
Because Medicare Advantage plans often cover more things than Original Medicare, there's no need for a Medigap policy to supplement it. Some prefer Medicare Advantage plans for their simplicity and find that they actually cost less than paying for Original Medicare and a Medigap policy. But there are some downsides. You're usually limited to doctors within the network for your plan, however urgent care and emergency care are covered when you travel. Most plans also require referral to see a specialist.
So, when you choose, think about which factors are most important to you when it comes to your healthcare and use these to make your decision. If you travel often, you're better off going with Original Medicare because there are fewer limitations on where you can seek treatment. If you don't travel often, it may be worth considering a Medicare Advantage plan, though you should check if your doctors are in the plans network first.
Medicare is complicated but it doesn’t have to be. You should contact your Medicare consultant or adviser before making any decision to ensure you are on the right coverage for you.
Kenneth Kiker, CHC spent 49 years in the insurance industry before retiring in 2011 after working in United Healthcare’s Tucson office for 6 years specializing in their Medicare division. He continues to work with Medicare beneficiaries helping them with their Medicare coverage decisions. Ken achieved his Certified Health Consultant (CHC) designation in 1990 after attending The CHC School of Marketing at Purdue University and passing a series of national program exams. Email: kennethk40@outlook.com