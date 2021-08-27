Acupuncture is part of a system of medicine practiced in China and other East Asian countries for thousands of years. It is used to treat many ailments and chronic conditions, but is it right for you? We will briefly look at three areas where acupuncture can be helpful. You can call us to speak with Marc and gain more insight on how acupuncture might help you.
Menopause
Menopause is a normal part of all women’s lives and can have extremely uncomfortable symptoms associated with it. Acupuncture, and sometimes Chinese herbs, can be helpful in alleviating many of these symptoms. Marc has helped women manage many of them, including hot flashes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping, mood changes and headaches.
Insomnia
Insomnia affects many people, either as a standalone issue or as part of a constellation of symptoms associated with another issue, such as menopause, anxiety, or pain. Insomnia can look very different for each person affected by it.
Common symptoms include difficulty falling asleep, waking often in the night due to sensitivity to sounds, vivid dreams, bathroom use or pain, or waking early for no apparent reason. You might even have any, or all these symptoms combined.
Acupuncture can be used to regulate your sleep cycles and help bring back a peaceful night’s sleep.
Chronic pain
Chronic pain is probably the most studied use of acupuncture and the most common reason people seek treatment. Acupuncture can help release endorphins to block pain and increase blood flow to injured areas to help them heal.
Often, we use cupping, electrical stimulation and gua sha, a method of scraping the affected area to increase circulation, in combination with acupuncture, to help relieve your pain.
Acupuncture can be useful for many painful situations, including Arthritis, Sciatica, Tennis or Golfer’s elbow, knee injuries, repetitive stress injuries, such as Carpal Tunnel syndrome, headaches, *Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders and low back pain.
If you suffer from any of the above symptoms, we encourage you to call to speak with Marc or take advantage of our introductory offer (valid in April and May) and set up an appointment today.
If you have questions, have a chat with Marc, before booking an appointment. Marc is happy to answer questions with a complimentary phone conversation.