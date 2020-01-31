Last year, the annual Arizona Short Course Meters State Swim Meet was held in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27. This year, the meet was held almost one month earlier than normal and many of the team’s members had not returned from their summer sojourns to even attend. This resulted in just a few club members participating at the meet. Still, their collective efforts showed why this swim club is a force to be reckoned!
Bill Ton, a five-year team member, placed first in the 50-meter backstroke event and second in the 100-meter freestyle, backstroke and individual medley events in his age group.
Jill Fritz, a team member since the club’s formation sixteen years ago, had a spectacular meet, taking first place in her age group in the 800, 400, 200 and 100-meter freestyle events and in the 50-meter backstroke event. Not to be outdone, her husband, Jack Fritz, took first place in the 800, 400, 100 and 50-meter freestyle events and in the 100 and 50-meter breaststroke events. Jack was the High Point winner in his age group.
Stan Strebig, a ten-year team member, placed first in his age group in the 1500 and 200-meter freestyle events, as well as in the 200 and 100-meter backstroke events. Strebig was also the High Point winner in his age group.
Coach Doug Springer placed first in all his events and was the High Point winner in his age group.
Congratulations to a job well done!