Recently, I became involved in a conversation where friends were discussing dietary supplements. When one person said, “…so I started taking X because I figured it couldn’t hurt,” I interjected that “Yes, in fact, it could hurt.” The supplement they discussed was zinc, but there are many nutrients for which a little is good and more is harmful.
This article will provide you with evidence about some dietary supplements that can be harmful and resources for obtaining more information.
VITAMIN A: Daily intake of more than 5000 IU preformed vitamin A per day may increase the risk of osteoporosis. A safer choice in a supplement is a mixture of carotenoids.
VITAMIN B6: Exceeding the upper limit (100 mg a day) can cause nerve damage and skin lesions. In one study, diabetic patients with advanced kidney disease experienced a significant risk of heart attack, stroke, and death with large doses of B6.
VITAMIN C: Daily doses of more than 2,000 mg per day are associated with early cataract development. Amounts of 10,000 can result in gastric upset.
CALCIUM: Men should not supplement dietary calcium unless directed by a doctor. The upper limit for women over 50 is 2,500 mg from all sources (food and supplements). The risks of too much calcium include kidney stones, heart attack, and stroke. For men, excess calcium increases the risk of prostate cancer.
VITAMIN D3: The Institute of Medicine has cautioned that daily doses above 4,000 IU (100 mcg) can put people at risk of early death, including cancer-related deaths.
FOLIC ACID: The upper limit is 1,000 mcg. Many multivitamin supplements contain 100 percent RDA (400 mcg), and B-complex supplements can have the same amount. So, exercise caution when combining supplements.
IODINE: Both too little and too much iodine can result in hypothyroidism. The RDA for adults is 150 mcg, and the upper limit is 1,100 mcg. A serving of seafood contains 150 mcg, yogurt 116 mcg, and seaweed over 200 mcg. One-quarter teaspoon of iodized salt provides 70 mcg.
MAGNESIUM: Older adults are more likely to have impaired kidney function— avoid taking more than 350 mg/day of supplemental magnesium without a doctor’s order.
ZINC: The RDA for zinc is 8 mg per day for adult women and 11 mg for men. The upper daily limit is 40 mg, and taking more can result in copper deficiency.
Things to Keep in Mind
Unlike drugs, the government does not pre-approve dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness. Marketers of supplements may make any claim—proven or not— as long as they do not claim to treat, prevent or cure diseases. I recommend only buying supplements that bear a verification seal of approval: Consumer Labs, NSF, and USP are trusted, third-party reviewers.
Many foods are fortified with vitamins, so review nutrient fact panels and ingredients labels. Keep in mind that protein powders, electrolyte replacements, and enhanced waters can be dietary supplements and may include a variety of vitamins and minerals. Carefully read the supplement fact panel to become familiar with all the included nutrients.
Sources of Reliable Information
- Office of Dietary Supplements: https://ods.od.nih.gov
- Dietary supplement database: Free of charge and hosted by the National Institutes of Health, is available at https://dsld.od.nih.gov/
- Tips for Dietary Supplement Users; Making Informed Decisions and Evaluating Information http://www.fda.gov/Food/DietarySupplements/UsingDietarySupplements/ucm110567.htm
- National Center for Complementary & Alternative Medicine https://www.nccih.nih.gov/
- Linus Pauling Institute: Micronutrients for Older Adults https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/mic/life-stages/older-adults
- Consumer Labs: consumerlabs.com
- This website provides a wealth of health information provided by a team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals who ensures accurate and up-to-date content. https://www.verywellfit.com/supplements-4157013
Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian and a SaddleBrooke resident. Though she is mostly retired, she is passionate about sharing her nutrition knowledge with others. This article should not replace advice from your medical provider.