Many of the patients that I see at my clinic have suffered from lower back pain, sciatica, arm/neck/shoulder pain, and headaches for a long time. Many patients have tried almost everything except chiropractic for pain relief: medication, physical therapy, exercises, nerve blocks, acupuncture and surgery. And, for many patients, these medical treatments haven’t provided any significant pain relief.

I have seen patients at our clinic that have experienced significant paint relief even after they have had a spinal fusion with rods and screws. Patients have noticed dramatic improvement even after being diagnosed with advanced osteoarthritis, spinal stenosis, compression fractures, sciatica, and radiating pain into the legs or arms.

There is still hope for you because chiropractic care can often help even after all other treatment methods have failed. In most cases back and neck pain can be effectively approached through conservative management. After examination and imaging studies, the doctor can establish a treatment strategy that is unique to each patient. Chiropractors are committed to providing the highest quality of non-surgical back care in a professional and healthy environment.

Chiropractic care is different from all other forms of medical treatment. Chiropractors specialize in spinal adjustments for the treatment of spinal problems. It’s a simple fact that if one can improve the alignment and structure of the spine, you will dramatically improve the function of the spine. When one is able to reduce the pressure of a pinched and irritated nerve, pain relief soon follows.

Don’t give up, and don’t ignore the pain that you are experiencing. Remember the five most dangerous words: MAYBE IT WILL GO AWAY. Pain is a warning signal that something is wrong. Drugs only treat the symptoms and not the cause of the problem. In order to get rid of spinal pain you will need an accurate diagnosis and a plan of care to address the cause of your pain.

For those of you that are wondering if adjustments of the spine might help you, please read Rosemary’s story.

“Before I came into Dr. Brue’s office I couldn’t move. I was experiencing pain that radiated from my neck, down my spine, and into both of my thighs. I had been experiencing pain on and off for a least 3 years. I have gone from not being able to move because of great pain, to the point where I have full mobility with no pain. I had never been to a chiropractor before seeing Dr. Brue. I’m convinced that to have overall health, regular visits to a good chiropractor are essential.”

My advice: Put an excellent chiropractor on your health team. You may have nothing to lose except the pain you are experiencing. Chiropractic care is a safe, effective and conservative way to treat, manage and prevent chronic back and neck pain.