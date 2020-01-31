Many residents have participated in the Discussion Group for Better Hearing which meets the second Thursday of every month at Mountain View. We are delighted to have met so many of you, and now we are bringing you Saddlebrooke’s first Hearing Night Out. Please mark your calendars for Tuesday, February 4, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom East. The Ballroom does have a Hearing Loop (also known as an Induction Loop) for those who have Telecoil enabled Hearing Aids.
Our featured speaker, Dr. Fadyeh Barakat, an audiologist and clinical instructor at the University of Arizona Hearing Clinic will discuss several topics. Topics include the symptoms we might experience from a hearing loss, the impact that a hearing loss can have on our lives, the consequences of having an untreated hearing loss and coping strategies for living with hearing loss. Dr. Barakat will be accompanied by Sara Beatty, a doctoral student at the University of Arizona. Ms. Beatty has presented to the Discussion Group for Better Hearing on several occasions during the past year. Since we know that nationally as many as one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 have some degree of hearing loss and that one out of two individuals over the age of 75 are affected with a hearing loss of some kind, this presentation is very relevant to our community.
Fadyeh Barakat completed her bachelor’s in psychology, Masters in Rehabilitation Counseling, and her Doctorate in Audiology from the University of Arizona. She has worked as a Child & Family Therapist and Rehabilitation Counselor for both non-profit and private practices. For the last six years, Dr. Barakat has and continues to provide audiologic services to Veterans at the Southern Arizona Veteran's Hospital. She has acted as a preceptor for audiology doctoral students in the past and is currently a clinical instructor at the University Hearing Clinic. She also facilitates a student-run adult aural rehabilitation group, Living Well with Hearing Loss, that provides education and support for individuals with hearing loss and their communication partners. We sincerely hope to see you on February 4!
Please also plan to join us if you can, for our Discussion Group for Better Hearing meetings. This is an open and caring environment where people can ask questions and share information about hearing loss and solutions, they have found for themselves. All are welcome and many of our participants who have a hearing loss have attended with family members or friends who support them.
Upcoming meetings are:
Thursday, February 13, 2020 Mountain View, Saguaro Room 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Thursday, March 12, 2020 Mountain View, Saguaro Room 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 9, 2020 Mountain View, Saguaro Room 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Please note the return to a morning time in April.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Jennifer Jefferis by email at jenjefferis4u@gmail.com, or by phone at (360) 909-6212. You can also reach out to Dick and Judy Kroese by email at judykroese@yahoo.com, or by phone at (520) 360-5789. If you happen to be a retired hearing professional, an audiologist or an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, living in Saddlebrooke, we would love to invite you to join us and support us with your professional knowledge and ideas.