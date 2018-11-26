This recipe is called “cupcakes” but they can be “muffins” also. I have made them with raisins and nuts and they make great breakfast cakes. Before scooping into the muffin tins, add 1/4 cup of raisins (or cranberries) and 1/4 cup chopped walnuts and stir with a wooden spoon. They add a lot of flavor and substance and I know you will enjoy them.
Heavenly Honey Banana Cupcakes
Ingredients:
3-4 Bananas
1 cup Honey
1/2 cup Vegetable Oil
2 Eggs
2 cups Whole Wheat Flour
1 teaspoon Cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Baking Soda
1 teaspoon Vanilla
Method:
- Place peeled bananas in mixing bowl and turn on mixer (or blender) until bananas are mashed.
- Beat in honey, oil and eggs.
- Add flour, salt, soda, cinnamon and vanilla and mix well.
- Using a medium scoop (or large tablespoon), fill lined muffin tins with mixture until nearly full.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. I have found that the more it is baked, the better the inside of the cake is. The bananas keep them very moist.
- Remove from muffin tins and cool on a wire rack.
- If using for desert, serving a little warm is desirable and whipped cream adds some elegance.
- These can be frozen for later if not used right away.