This recipe is called “cupcakes” but they can be “muffins” also. I have made them with raisins and nuts and they make great breakfast cakes. Before scooping into the muffin tins, add 1/4 cup of raisins (or cranberries) and 1/4 cup chopped walnuts and stir with a wooden spoon. They add a lot of flavor and substance and I know you will enjoy them.

Heavenly Honey Banana Cupcakes

Ingredients:

3-4 Bananas

1 cup Honey

1/2 cup Vegetable Oil

2 Eggs

2 cups Whole Wheat Flour

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

1 teaspoon Vanilla

Method:

  • Place peeled bananas in mixing bowl and turn on mixer (or blender) until bananas are mashed.
  • Beat in honey, oil and eggs.
  • Add flour, salt, soda, cinnamon and vanilla and mix well.
  • Using a medium scoop (or large tablespoon), fill lined muffin tins with mixture until nearly full.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. I have found that the more it is baked, the better the inside of the cake is. The bananas keep them very moist.
  • Remove from muffin tins and cool on a wire rack.
  • If using for desert, serving a little warm is desirable and whipped cream adds some elegance.
  • These can be frozen for later if not used right away.