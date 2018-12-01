“A sad story
Several weeks ago some SaddleBrooke residents lost their much-loved dog to a predator. Even though they were in the yard with the dog and had the patio lights on a dark shadow leaped over the wall and made off with their pet. It rained that night and by the next day I could find no sign of tracks. Most likely it was a coyote or bobcat which had become accustomed to the neighborhood and was waiting for an opportunity for an easy meal.”
It happened again last week. A friend went out with his small dog in the early evening was distracted for a moment and suddenly his pet was gone. Just vanished! No noise, tracks, no clue. It could have been a coyote a bobcat or even a Great Horned Owl.
We have a neighbor who lets her small dog stay out in the yard during the day. She is convinced that the six-foot wall is enough to keep any predators out. She has only been here six months and has been lucky so far.
My advice don’t rely on luck, be smart!
Read on…
Be good neighbors to your wildlife
In 2006, the Arizona Legislature passed a “no feeding wildlife” law, making it illegal to feed wildlife (except birds and tree squirrels)
While feeding the animals can be fun for humans, it is usually detrimental for the animals, and will harm them more than it helps them. The following information will explain this more thoroughly:
Keep in mind that we have chosen to live in a wildlife habitat, which displaces some animals, while also providing attractive habitats for others. We as humans have created this potential problem.
DO NOT feed wildlife! Keep wildlife healthy and wild!
Some tips:
- Do not intentionally feed wildlife; animals quickly associate food with humans.
- Feed pets indoors or remove leftover food immediately.
- Store all garbage securely. Do not discard edible garbage where javelina, skunks, coyotes and other wild animals can get to it.
- Keep birdseed and water off the ground and out of reach of wild animals. A platform can be attached to the bottom of most feeders to catch spilled seed. Or better yet, plant native vegetation that will provide seeds native wildlife can utilize.
- Fencing your garden may be necessary to keep out animals such as javelina and rabbits. Remember, prey species such as rabbits and javelina can attract predators such as mountain lions, coyotes, and bobcats.
Other points to consider:
- When wild animals begin to depend on humans for food, their foraging skills may be diminished. When young wild animals are taught to depend on humans for food, they may become less experienced at foraging and consequently less likely to survive.
- Wild animals that are used to being fed by humans commonly lose their fear of people. Animals that are unafraid of people will approach them for food, and are sometimes mistaken as rabid and killed. An instinctive wariness of people is important to a wild animal's survival.
- The food fed to animals by humans is inadequate nutritionally and can cause serious health problems for the animals. Most humans will feed wildlife food that they have in their homes which bears no resemblance to what the animals eat in the wild.
- Animals are opportunistic and will go for the most convenient food source available. When food is readily available, animals will gather in abnormally large numbers. This means that if one animal in the group has an illness or disease, it can spread throughout the group.
- Reproduction rates may also be affected when an artificial food source is readily available. In the wild, the number of animals being born is often directly related to the amount of natural food available. This is nature's way of keeping a balance and making sure there are not too many animals in one area.
- Feeding migratory animals such as hummingbirds can interfere with the animal's awareness of seasonal changes in natural food supplies that tell the animal it is time to migrate.
There are other ways to enjoy wildlife without harming them. Planting native plants that are a natural food source will provide this opportunity. So please, help wildlife by enjoying them from a distance - their lives depend on it.
Feeding wild birds
Even keeping a bird feeder has its difficulties. Although songbirds do not lose their instinctual fear of humans and the seeds provided are nutritionally beneficial, they are susceptible to diseases caused by dirty bird feeders. Feeders should be kept clean and disinfected with a mild bleach solution. The ground underneath the feeder should be raked to remove moldy grain and bird droppings because both can harbor disease and attract rats and mice as well as Javelina.
I have seen Cooper’s hawks lurking near bird feeders. The predatory bird realizes the feeder is drawing in smaller birds and provides a gathering point. The hawk conserves energy by simply waiting and watching until an opportune moment, and then it imposes a death sentence on any unsuspecting birds.