If there has been a Rodney Dangerfield of wine varietals in the last few decades: it has to be chardonnay. The market dominance of the rich, plush, butter and vanilla-laden California chard’s back in the 90’s through the early 2000’s has led to a fatigue, sliding toward distain from many white wine drinkers. “ABC” – or, anything but chardonnay became the mantra among those who believed that most California chardonnay was too ripe, too oaked and just plain boring. Fortunately, we’re starting to see a resurgence of interest and respect of the grape from which the great white wines of Burgundy are made.
Chardonnay is produced in most winemaking regions around the world and can be found in a wide variety of styles and price points. Those in the trade often refer to it as a chameleon grape in that it can adopt many personalities depending on the effort put forward in the vineyard and winery.
Grown in cooler climates chardonnay tends to be crisper and brighter as the lower temperatures during the growing season tend to preserve the natural acidity of the grapes. The fruit flavors tend toward citrus: lemon, grapefruit and limes, as well as tree fruits, such as green apples and pears. Cooler climate chardonnays also are likely to be leaner, with less oak influence. Fans of cool climate chardonnay look to the regions of Burgundy, especially Chablis; Sonoma, CA; the Willamette Valley, OR and New Zealand.
In contrast, warm climate chardonnay will be richer, with higher alcohol content and flavors that lean to tropical fruit, such as mango and pineapple. Notes of vanilla and baking spices will be evident when the winemaker chooses to make greater use of oak maturation. Many less expensive (and some pricey) chardonnays will undergo a full malolactic fermentation (ML), which softens the wine giving it a buttery flavor. Examples can be found from Australia, South Africa and California vineyards that are inland, away from coastal influences.
With all this being said, chardonnay affords the winemaker with great flexibility. A somewhat neutral grape with soft aromas and flavors, it can be dressed up with new oak and full ML, stripped down with limited intervention of the winemaker, or fall somewhere in between. Personally, I prefer a chardonnay that presents a good balance: enough acidity to keep it bright, with a restrained oak treatment to offer hints of vanilla without overwhelming the fruit flavors.
Recently my tasting group sampled four chardonnays at various price points and styles. All of which are available locally.
2017 Louis Jadot Petit Chablis: From the northernmost region of Burgundy, strong mineral tones, subdued citrus flavors and high acidity, $32.
2018 Joseph Drouhin Macon Village: A southern Burgundy value wine; bright and well balanced. Northern Cal. chardonnay drinkers should give this a try, $16
2016 Bee’s Box Chardonnay: A Coppola label with fruit sourced from around CA. The softest of the bunch with strong butterscotch/toffee notes, $19.
2012 Ramey Platt Vineyard Chardonnay: A stellar single vineyard chardonnay from the Sonoma coast. Complex & balanced, with great vibrancy for an eight-year-old chard, $56.99.
There are plenty of other solid options available so for those of you who have given up on chardonnay maybe it’s time to give this much maligned grape a second look.
Saluté
Tom Oetinger holds an advanced certification in wine & spirits from the WSET in London, England. He is available to assist you with your wine events or answer your wine questions at tjo1913@gmail.com.