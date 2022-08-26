Interfaith Community Services, a local Tucson charity that helps people in need achieve stable, healthy independent lives, began its fifth summer Peanut Butter Party Food Drive, with the intent of receiving thousands of jars of peanut butter to assist families who could not receive lunch foods during the off season of schools in session.

Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church jumped at the opportunity to collect jars of peanut butter for ICS, and spent the month of July accepting over 1,000 jars of this popular staple. Dan Englejohn, accompanied by Peanut Butter Man (aka Steve Cupo) had a big display of the jars at the entrance to the sanctuary, and Peanut Butter Man himself made a grand entrance on one of the final days of the collection.

Mountain Shadows is centered in Christ, caring for community, and has a website as well as a facebook page. It is located at 3201 E.. Mountainaire Dr., in Catalina, and welcomes all who wish to share the good news of the Gospel while enjoying a variety of opportunities to provide services for those in surrounding communities.