A resident of SaddleBrooke since 1986, Jo knows the community from the ground up. Having first worked as the receptionist for Robson’s SaddleBrooke Resale Company, Jo gained her real estate license and went on to become one of the community’s top producers before retiring her license for health considerations in 2010. Along the way, Jo and husband Jimmy (a retired community barber) have moved three times, each time leaving a beautifully remodeled home for the next owner. Their present home in SaddleBrooke II villas was one of seven homes featured in the 2019 Remodeled Home Tour.
Jo’s boundless energy and desire to beautify all around her are reasons the Make Your Move Matter team saw her as an ideal fit in the role of a SaddleBrooke Real Estate Concierge. It’s clear that her life’s journey and work resume uniquely enable her in making moves easier for sellers and buyers.
How would you sum up your role as a Real Estate Concierge?
I am a go-to person that clients feel comfortable with because I am a neighbor and a friend who has walked in their shoes. I empathize with how emotionally stressful it can be to put away the personal photos and mementos and open your home to strangers, or to have to move across country not knowing whether all your stuff will work in your new Southern Arizona home. While the Realtor advises what needs to be done to sell a house for top dollar, I can step in with a simplified step-by-step plan to get it accomplished.
Prior to retiring, you were the top producing Realtor in the community. What do you feel was the key to your success?
It’s funny, I never knew until after I retired that I’d been SaddleBrooke’s top Realtor my last two years at SaddleBrooke Resale! I just never treated anyone like a paycheck. I always treated my clients the way I wanted to be treated, never taking anyone for granted. I didn’t just buy and sell real estate; I freely offered my knowledge and the opportunity to use me as a resource for as much as they required.
My clients also knew I was there for them after the sale. At closing, I would give them my “Who to Call” list—a booklet of various vendors, service providers and contractor that I’d refined over the years. I’ve kept that list current and I’m still happy to give recommendations to those who ask. I love sharing about this outstanding community!
After nearly a decade in area real estate and three moves within SaddleBrooke, you must have seen every model Robson has produced!
Yes! And I know each and every one of their shortcomings! I think I’ve reimagined just about every floorplan Robson has built. Everything from reversing door swings to taking down walls and redesigning kitchens for optimal workspace and entertainment flow. I really enjoy sharing that vision with buyers and opening them to the possibilities. They are amazed how a few simple design changes can transform a cookie-cutter home in a tract neighborhood into something truly special.
What would you consider the best advice for sellers and buyers?
For sellers, I would say getting a pre-listing inspection done is one of the wisest investments they can make, especially if they’ve lived in the house for more than ten years. For buyers, I’d encourage them to see each move as an opportunity to lighten their load, leave behind furnishings that are dated or too regional and embrace a fresh new start.
Why did you decide to get back into the Real Estate field at this stage in life?
After getting to know both Beth and Lynn, I felt they had many of the qualities that I had as a Realtor. I think they have a lot to offer with an upbeat progressive marketing approach and, furthermore, they get personally involved. They don’t just give guidance and instructions to homeowners, they jump in and help them at every step. Obviously, contracting to pay me as a seller and buyer concierge demonstrates their high level of customer care.
As a volunteer for SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, I’m delighted that Beth and Lynn give 10 percent of their commission to local non-profits like SBCO and Senior Village. They don’t just sell SaddleBrooke, they invest in it by giving back.
And, besides, my husband figures that by helping others stage and remodel their homes, he’s less apt to be pulled off the golf course for another Parsons Home Improvement project!