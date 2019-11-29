This article is the fourth in a series to highlight seven homes (one villa and six single-family homes) featured in the 2019 SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour held April 7, 2019. The homes are presented in no particular order.
When the Hojnackis first arrived in SaddleBrooke in November 2014 to visit friends who were renting in the community, they had no intention of buying a home. By the end of the week, they were under contract for a Santa Fe Estancia with a casita. After multiple moves that took the couple from Minnesota to Washington, Kansas and Texas, Mary and Mark were drawn to the friendly community with its natural beauty and plentiful recreational opportunities. After moving six times throughout their nearly 40-year marriage, the Hojnackis assumed it would be their last move.
While she enjoyed many aspects of the home, including its courtyard entry, Mary soon realized that she had compromised. “I’d always had an expansive view of rolling hills from the back yards of our previous homes and I started to feel closed in,” explained Mary. While Mark spent his days golfing and playing softball, (he now serves as President of the 180+ member SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association,) Mary carried on a year-long quest for a view, mapping out the potential view areas and attending numerous open houses.
Just when she’d given up looking, Mark took Mary for a golf cart ride one evening above the fairway of the Catalina Golf Course’s ninth hole and the Hojnackis discovered their new home—another Estancia with a casita, this time with a Mediterranean elevation. While it had the same courtyard entry as their original home, it also had what the former lacked: simply stunning expansive views. The south-facing backyard overlooks the emerald green swath of Catalina Golf Course’s lengthy ninth green and fairway, a view punctuated by the jagged peaks of the western sweep of the Santa Catalina Mountain range.
Mary had found the backdrop she desired to practice her art of gardening—a colorful, carefree English cottage garden look achieved with desert-acclimated plants and flowers. While the typical painter works in two dimensions, a gardener is challenged with a three-dimensional arena, in an environment that’s continually growing and changing. Through years of independent study and inspiration cultivated from numerous trips aboard and a floristry career that included her own business “Garden Treaures” in Vancouver, Washington and work for a large Kansas City florist, Mary had developed her own brand of an English cottage garden. A move to Fort Worth, Texas challenged her to find the appropriate plants to create the unstudied effect and artful chaos of a cottage garden in a harsher, hotter climate.
The second Estancia also offered something vital for Mark: a wider lot with room for a golf cart garage. After interviewing a number of contractors, the Hojnackis hired Dan Szary of DS Builders & Remodeling. Mark trusted that Szary would not only give them the space desired but do so in a seamless manner. Completed in several months at a cost of $14,500, the new golf cart garage looks as if it has always existed as part of the property. The pitch of its gabled roof effectively mirrors that of opposing bump out window of the casita, and the flagstone added to form a golf cart driveway is the same variety of the home’s stair-stepped front walkway; each offering a pleasant balance to the home’s facade
As Home Tour 2019 visitors entered the gated front courtyard, they were greeted by a tapestry of kimberly ferns, nandinas, plumbago and a variety of honeysuckles that cascade and weave through succulents and potted flowers, all set off by the soothing backdrop of the courtyard fountain. In back, they were intrigued by the home’s beautiful outdoor living space. Challenged with downsizing from their large Texas home, Mary simply moved her former dining room set outside under patio cover. The patio’s eclectic mix of furniture all contribute to the appealing informal charm of the cottage garden style. And the existing irregular shaped Pebble Tec pool gives the effect of a naturalistic pond. As visitors exited the property from its side yard, the garden magic continued along a meandering flagstone path with red, pink and blue salvias, plumbago and miniature roses scattered amidst desert native plants and a raised bed of cutting flowers and herbs.
While the home’s gardens captivated tour visitors, inside they found plenty of inspiration to draw from. With the basic Estancia footprint unchanged, some structural differences stood out; the den is enclosed to offer a private retreat and the wall dividing the living room and family room features an enlarged opening benefiting flow between the informal and formal living spaces. The cumbersome master bathtub was replaced with a handsome tiled walk-in shower, while the former shower space was converted to coveted closet space. In the kitchen, tired pickled oak cabinetry was renewed with a rich taupe stain with pulls that Mary repainted a dark bronze.
The Hojnackis also had the array of interior multicolored walls re-painted in a soft color palette. Mary prefers her walls be a neutral backdrop for both her artwork and seasonal changes of accessories. Eschewing the trend to install wall-to-wall wood-look tile, the homeowners replaced the existing 12-inch peachy beige tiles with a rich travertine-look 20” porcelain tile. Running diagonally from the front door through the living room and master bedroom hallway, it is defined with a decorative border at the two openings to the family room and kitchen that abut the same tile laid perpendicularly. “It’s important for people to make their home something that is pleasing to them and not feel bound to follow trends,” said Mary.
Another piece of advice she offers is to have a friend step in when feeling stumped with a design decision. “I was struggling with what to do with some unfinished carved wood columns that were attached to the family room entry walls”, related Mary, “It was a friend, who was able to take a fresh look, that suggested moving them outside.” Now stained dark brown, the columns grace the sides of two patio posts, adding a little Polynesian flair. With her new homegrown business, Mary provides a fresh set of eyes for SaddleBrookers wishing to beautify their outdoor spaces. Once she’s figured out a client’s taste and the level of maintenance desired, she designs a landscaping plan, providing a plant list and directions for care and water.
Formerly known as “The Vine House” for the creeping fig that completely covered the home’s facade, prior to being trimmed back to just two original stalks for the home’s exterior repainting, the Hojnackis’ home may now be viewed as a lovely leap across the pond on Ridgeview Boulevard.
