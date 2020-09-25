Vegetables are exceptionally good for us and provide vitamins and healthy reasons to cook them as a side dish or to eat them raw in a salad or as a snack. I have chosen three popular veggies and will try to convince you to use them in some of your recipes (or mine that you will find on the Saddlebag Notes website).
Avocados: There are two kinds of avocados— Haas (pebbly skin) and Fuerte (smooth skin). The better tasting is the Haas and they are available all year round but most abundantly in summer. Always be sure to use a ripe avocado or you will not get that sweet, buttery taste. Sometimes it may take two or three days to ripen an avocado and then you can place in the refrigerator for another two or three days until using them. Don’t let them get too soft. You can slice them, dice them, halve them and fill them with tuna or chicken salad, make guacamole and serve them with chips and salsa. They contain the good kind of fat, potassium and vitamins E, K and B6. They promote heart-health and are great when paired with shrimp or scallops. Whatever way you serve them, enjoy the good flavors and know they are good for you in many ways.
Bell Peppers: There are many colors to choose from: green (the most commonly used), yellow, red, orange. A combination of the four kinds look great sautéed with sausage and mushrooms and served over egg noodles. Or use them in a stir fry recipe like my Chicken Stir Fry found on the Saddlebag Notes website. I sometimes buy the bag of mini peppers because I get all four kinds in one produce bag and they can be sliced, diced, frozen and they can be sautéed, baked, roasted, grilled, stuffed with meat or cheese. They provide many vitamins and minerals so, they are a healthy choice. Using all four colors at the same time present a very tasteful and appetizing dish.
Corn: My favorite is corn on the cob. I husk, clean off the hair, cut off both ends, place in a pot large enough to hold the cobs, and add water enough to cover the cobs. When the water comes to a boil, I add 1 teaspoon of sugar (or Splenda, or equivalent), add the cobs slowly into the hot water and set to simmer for 15 minutes. I then take off the burner and set aside until ready to serve. The corn will be nice and tender. My next favorite recipe is for “Cobb” Salad. Arrange a bed of romaine, bibb, butter or regular lettuce on a large plate. Add rows of diced meat (turkey, ham, or chicken), halved cherry tomatoes, black olives, diced avocado, corn cut from the cob, crumbled blue cheese. Drizzle with blue cheese dressing and crumbled bacon. So delicious!