How many times have we heard, “Eat more fruits and vegetables?" Our mothers were the first to tell us this, then we heard it from our doctors, we read it in books and newspapers and TV docs tell us the same thing. We know some fruits are an excellent source of fiber, while others lower the risk of cancer and other diseases. This month’s column will present the ABC’s of fruit: “A” for apples, “B” for blueberries, and “C” for cherries. Hope you will enjoy the choices of the month.
Apple Slaw
First, be sure to wash the apple under running water for at least ten seconds. Grate an unpeeled Red Delicious apple and toss it with 1 cup grated carrot, 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar, and a pinch of salt and pepper. If desired, add 1 tablespoon of diced red onion. Half of an apple’s nutrients are found in the skin so be sure not to peel it. This dish is good for lunch or as a side with pork, chicken or fish.
Blueberries
Toss together 1 cup of blueberries and 1 tablespoon of chopped walnuts in a bowl. Spoon this over 2/3 cup of cottage cheese and sprinkle with a dash of cinnamon. What a nice lunch on these hot summer days! Finish off with a cool glass of iced tea.
Cherry-Almond Freeze
Place 1/4 cup of pitted cherries (fresh or frozen), 1/2 cup vanilla frozen yogurt, and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract in a blender and puree until smooth. Spoon into a small bowl and top with a pinch of grated nutmeg and 1 teaspoon slivered almonds. Serve after dinner or as an afternoon snack and you will receive the cherries’ antioxidant qualities.