On a warm June afternoon, I was trying to get a picture of a SGB (or a Small Gray Bird) with my telephoto lens. This bird was busy hunting for food, and like most SGB’s and would not pose for any length of time for a photo. I am a reasonably patient man, but this bird kept in the shade and I thought that it would soon land in a sunny spot so that I could get the shot I needed for identification. It became evident that this was not happening.
Eventually, it dawned on me that what I was observing was an adaption that this bird had made to the summer heat. By staying in the shade, the SGB could keep from overheating as it was gathering food. I observed this bird over the next few days and found that this behavior was consistent— and it never did give me an opportunity to take the picture I wanted.
Nature always has found ways to adapt to environment. The big challenges for adapting to the Sonoran Desert are the heat and lack of water. Let’s take a look at how some local animal species adapt to our area.
Nocturnal Lifestyle
A nocturnal lifestyle keeps them out of the heat of day (and out of human sight, as well). The mountain lion is a good example. The wide variety of prey the cougar hunts ranges from rodents and rabbits to cattle and deer. This solitary animal can travel miles in search of food. The mountain lion has adapted itself well to the environment of the Sonoran Desert. It only hunts during the night, while during the heat of the day it takes shelter in caves and crevices.
You may be more familiar with the nocturnal roaming of the Javalina, the Ringtail cat or the desert toads. Even the small rodents such as the white-throated wood rat (pack rat) are essentially nocturnal avoiding the heat of the day
Life in Burrows
In burrows, life is much cooler and more humid. This often goes along with the nocturnal lifestyle, and the burrow becomes a place to sleep during the hot day. Burrow diggers are called fossorial. I thought maybe I should list the animals that live in burrows in our desert but then I realized there are so many more that do than don’t! So, I will tell about one of my favorite fossorial residents the round-tail ground squirrel.
Round-Tailed Ground Squirrels
Round-tailed ground squirrels are social, living in small colonies. They hibernate through the winter months, emerging in early February to take advantage of the new spring growth. They breed shortly after coming out of hibernation; and six to seven young are born in the middle of March or April. By May, the youngsters accompany the mother to the surface. The young come out for several hours of playing and feeding until the temperatures rise then they return to their burrows until late in the afternoon when temperatures start to cool. They stand on their hind legs trying to get a better view as they watch for their many predators. Because they depend on vegetation for moisture, these squirrels estivate (estivation is another form of dormancy, or "sleep") for a few weeks during the summer drought, until the summer rainy season again brings new growth and food.
Snakes and Lizards
Slender bodies with long limbs are better for shedding heat. Snakes and lizards are good examples. They can move from one shady spot to another without absorbing as much heat. Lizards run by lifting their bodies and running on their tip-toes to keep their body from coming in contact with the hot ground. You may have noticed lizards doing push-ups. These are complex forms of lizard communication which can mean such things as “Hello, Gorgeous” or “Get your skinny ass off my rock”
Desert Spiny Lizard
Adaptations for reducing water loss, like efficient kidneys, etc. are all part of this strategy. Some animals, like Baileys Pocket Mouse are so efficient that they never need to drink liquid water; they get all their water from the food they eat (including the water released when sugars are respired to form CO2 and water). Pocket mice have large cheek pouches that open on either side of the mouth and extend back to the shoulders. They fill the pouches with food such as dry seeds, and then empty them by turning them inside out, like pockets. A feature of the pocket mouse is the animal's efficient kidneys. The kidneys recycle almost all of the water which is retained by the body.
Cool Soil
You may have noticed pockets of fresh dug soil under bushes or in your garden this is often the sign of rabbits or birds such as quail digging away the hot surface soil so they can rest or dust bathe in the cooler soil just below the surface.
Ahhh! Napping in Cool Soil!
REMEMBER: Keep cool, exercise early and keep hydrated. If you have any questions (about nature) email jcloer4243@gmail.com.