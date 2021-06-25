This is a simple and easy to make dessert and it is especially good in the summer. If you do not appreciate one or another of the fruits, you can always substitute to your tastes. If you use melons, I would rethink adding the coconut. You will agree that the best part of this recipe is that you do not have to use the oven! Experiment with your favorite fruits.
AMBROSIA SALAD
- 1 Orange, peeled and sections cut in thirds
(or 1 small can Mandarin Oranges, drained well)
- 1 Banana, peeled and sliced
- 1 dozen Maraschino Cherries, drained and cut in half
- 1 Cup Mini Marshmallows
- ½ Cup Shredded Coconut
- 1 tsp. Orange Juice (optional)
Fold all together in a bowl and serve. Sometimes I’ll cut grapes in half and add to the mixture. If you like more, or less coconut, you can experiment. If you desire, you can serve whipped cream with this dessert, but it really doesn’t need it.
Note: This dish makes three to four servings.