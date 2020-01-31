February is special because of Valentine’s Day. I always like to make something special on this holiday—but only if we do not go out for dinner— and usually we do. I remember my mother making this day very special with heart-shaped boxes filled with chocolates or conversation hearts. She would place one at each of our dinner places and we were thrilled.
The following recipe comes from my daughter. If you like pasta and you like chicken, I know you will fall in love with this combination. If you desire, ham can be substituted for the chicken, and/or peas instead of broccoli. Don’t be afraid to substitute ingredients if you like something better than what the recipe calls for. Who knows, you may discover you like some recipes you never would before because of your choice.
Have a happy Valentine’s Day and a million happy tomorrows!
Angel Hair Pasta with Chicken
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. Olive oil, divided
- 2 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 carrots, sliced diagonally into 1/4-inch pieces
- 1 (10 oz.) package frozen broccoli florets, thawed
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 12 oz. angel hair pasta
- 1 Cup chicken broth
- 1 tsp. dried basil
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Method:
- Heat 1 Tbsp. Oil in a medium skillet over medium heat; add chicken. Cook, stirring, until chicken is cooked through (about five minutes). Remove the chicken and drain on paper towels.
- Heat remaining oil in same skillet. Begin heating water for pasta. Add carrots to skillet; cook, stirring, for four minutes. Add broccoli and garlic to skillet; cook, stirring, for two minutes longer.
- Cook pasta according to package directions. While pasta is cooking, add chicken broth, basil and Parmesan to skillet. Stir to combine. Return chicken to skillet. Reduce heat and simmer for four minutes.
- Drain pasta. Place in a large serving bowl. Top with chicken and vegetable mixture. Toss lightly so chicken broth sauce will coat. Serve immediately. Don’t forget extra Parmesan if desired. Note: Chicken may be prepared up to two days ahead. Simply reheat and serve over pasta.