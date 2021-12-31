SBN-Logo-Cooks-Corner.jpg

As we close the holiday season, it always seems that I am looking for a new dessert. Many people are interested in finding something to take the place of cakes and pies. When I was growing up, it seemed that our relatives made mincemeat pies and I never did care for them very much. I like pumpkin or apple pies. Now I’m ready to serve something new and different. I have made some minor alterations to this recipe which I found in “the Quilter’s Kitchen” by Jennifer Chiaverini. I have requested her permission to share this with you.

Apple-Pear Crisp

Ingredients for Filling:

  • 3 cups diced Granny Smith apples (or your choice of crisp apples)
  • 3 cups diced Bartlett pears (or seasonal)
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

For the topping:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 3 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar, loosely packed
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Make the filling: Place the fruit, sugar, and flour in a large bowl and toss well. Pour into an 8 x 8-inch pan.
  3. Make the topping: Place the flour, oats, sugars, and salt in a large mixing bowl and toss well. Add the butter and toss again until it forms a consistent texture. Sprinkle on top of the fruit.
  4. Place the pan in the oven and bake until lightly browned on top, about 35 to 40 minutes.
  5. Best served warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream but can be served at room temperature also.

