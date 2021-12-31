As we close the holiday season, it always seems that I am looking for a new dessert. Many people are interested in finding something to take the place of cakes and pies. When I was growing up, it seemed that our relatives made mincemeat pies and I never did care for them very much. I like pumpkin or apple pies. Now I’m ready to serve something new and different. I have made some minor alterations to this recipe which I found in “the Quilter’s Kitchen” by Jennifer Chiaverini. I have requested her permission to share this with you.
Apple-Pear Crisp
Ingredients for Filling:
- 3 cups diced Granny Smith apples (or your choice of crisp apples)
- 3 cups diced Bartlett pears (or seasonal)
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
For the topping:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 3 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 cup light brown sugar, loosely packed
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
Method
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Make the filling: Place the fruit, sugar, and flour in a large bowl and toss well. Pour into an 8 x 8-inch pan.
- Make the topping: Place the flour, oats, sugars, and salt in a large mixing bowl and toss well. Add the butter and toss again until it forms a consistent texture. Sprinkle on top of the fruit.
- Place the pan in the oven and bake until lightly browned on top, about 35 to 40 minutes.
- Best served warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream but can be served at room temperature also.