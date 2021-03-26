Your SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to bring Doris Evans, a retired educator in environmental education positions as Curator of Education at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and as Environmental Education Resource Teacher with the Tucson Unified School District, for an online community education program on Thursday, April 15 at 1 p.m.
Doris will help us to “Explore the Desert.” A walk along a desert trail becomes more alive if you observe and interpret the many little stories you encounter along the way. It is especially fun to share your knowledge when you take grandkids or out of town visitors on a desert stroll. "Are those snake holes? Is that one of those cactuses that can jump on you? How old is that saguaro? Which animal ate that cactus and how can they do that? Why is that lizard doing push-ups?”
These are but a few of the questions one may ask along that walk. Through photographs and video, we will explore these and other observations, which will help us understand more about the vibrant world of the Sonoran Desert.
To register visit our website extension.Arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners. Then go to “Events”.
For registration questions, send an email to lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.