Monsoon season may be over, but weed control is never done in SaddleBrooke. Arizona has its own threatening invasive plants. Three of these are aggressive non-natives—Stinknet, Buffelgrass and Fountain Grass. They outcompete native species and fuel destructive wildfires. Identifying and eliminating these plants from your landscape helps prevent wildfires from spreading across our community.

All can be treated with herbicides or by manual removal. Herbicide treatment may need to be repeated. When manually removing, it’s important to dig around the plant to loosen the root ball and pull it out completely. Removed plants need to be placed in plastic bags and secured so seeds don’t scatter and sprout. Plants can be pulled out any time of the year, while herbicides are only effective when at least 50 percent of the plant leaves are green.

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Stinknet is a fast-spreading winter annual with small yellow ball-shaped flowers. It creates dense blankets of dry fuel and its pollen can cause skin rashes. Also called Globe Chamomile, Stinknet is native to South Africa and was classified as an Arizona noxious weed in January 2020. Emergence starts in late November and plants can continue to germinate and emerge through May in wet years. Leaves appear “carrot-like,” are dark green and have a strong odor. Flowering starts in February and can continue through May. Flowers are bright yellow balls. Plants grow in dense clusters. Stinknet can cause severe allergic reactions. Infestations spread rapidly along roadways and open fields in residential areas. Dried dense patches are highly flammable.

is a fast-spreading winter annual with small yellow ball-shaped flowers. It creates dense blankets of dry fuel and its pollen can cause skin rashes. Also called Globe Chamomile, Stinknet is native to South Africa and was classified as an Arizona noxious weed in January 2020. Emergence starts in late November and plants can continue to germinate and emerge through May in wet years. Leaves appear “carrot-like,” are dark green and have a strong odor. Flowering starts in February and can continue through May. Flowers are bright yellow balls. Plants grow in dense clusters. Stinknet can cause severe allergic reactions. Infestations spread rapidly along roadways and open fields in residential areas. Dried dense patches are highly flammable. Buffelgrass is a perennial bunchgrass from Africa brought in for cattle forage. It crowds out native desert plants like saguaros and creates intense fires that native cacti cannot survive. It spreads aggressively and forms dense stands. Buffelgrass is a shrubby grass that grows from a central root crown. Stems branch above the ground, giving it a messy appearance. It features bottlebrush-shaped flower stalks with a reddish hue or a sandy brown color when the stalk sets seed. After the seeds have dispersed, the central stem is very rough. Each leaf blade is ¼-inch wide with tiny whitish hairs along the long edges.

is a perennial bunchgrass from Africa brought in for cattle forage. It crowds out native desert plants like saguaros and creates intense fires that native cacti cannot survive. It spreads aggressively and forms dense stands. Buffelgrass is a shrubby grass that grows from a central root crown. Stems branch above the ground, giving it a messy appearance. It features bottlebrush-shaped flower stalks with a reddish hue or a sandy brown color when the stalk sets seed. After the seeds have dispersed, the central stem is very rough. Each leaf blade is ¼-inch wide with tiny whitish hairs along the long edges. Fountain Grass is an African ornamental with pinkish-purple flower plumes. Previously used as an ornamental grass, it escapes landscaping to choke roadways, drainages and desert wildlands. In 2020, it was listed as an Arizona Noxious Weed. While it’s now banned, some plants may still exist in SaddleBrooke. It features long feathery flower spikes at the end of the stems. Leaves are narrow and flat to V-shaped. Blooming spikes are 6 to 12 inches long and have purplish to bright green bristles with no visible seeds. Stems grow from crown tissue just below the ground surface. Each year the base diameter increases and stems become more numerous.

Controlling these invasive species requires constant vigilance. Seeds may live in the soil for several years and germinate when conditions are right. Areas once cleared may be reinfested with seeds from adjacent land—including the buffer areas surrounding SaddleBrooke. Watch for new sprouts and pull them out before they get established.