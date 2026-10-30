The University of Arizona, Cooperative Extension, Pinal County Southeast Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to our Community Education Presentation at 1 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke Ranch Sol Ballroom, located at 31143 S. Amenity Drive, in Oracle, on Wednesday, November 18. Join us for a presentation on “Water Conservation and Choosing the Correct Plants for Pinal County”.

"We know the worth of water when the well is dry.” - Benjamin Franklin

Please join us when Carianne Funicelli, presents on Water Conservation and some of the best plants to choose from for your landscape. Carianne is a native plant expert with over 25 years of natural resource experience, spanning government, private, and non-profit sectors. She has become a well-known advocate for native plant conservation and restoration and has conducted projects large and small throughout the region.

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Bring your questions! We hope to see you there!

For more information, visit extension.arizona.edu/southeast-pinal-county-master-gardener.