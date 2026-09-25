Imagine calling 911 because your spouse is having a heart attack. Emergency responders arrive quickly—but they can’t get into your home.

That’s exactly what happened to a SaddleBrooke resident who shared her story with Senior Village. While she was performing CPR on her husband, emergency responders arrived but could not enter because there was no lockbox containing a key. Unable to get the door open, they had to break through the front door.

Later that evening, she returned home from the hospital frightened and worried about her husband—and to a house with a damaged front door that had to be secured and replaced.

A lockbox can help prevent this from happening.

Senior Village strongly encourages every SaddleBrooke resident to have a lockbox installed. The lockbox allows Golder Ranch Fire District emergency responders to quickly access your home when you are unable to reach the door.

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Senior Village purchases Kidde lockboxes, the brand used by Golder Ranch Fire District because its emergency responders have the key needed to open them. Only the fire department has the key—not Senior Village.

We currently have a supply of lockboxes available for $75 at the Senior Village office, 16460 N. Oracle Road. This price covers our cost, and Senior Village will install the lockbox at no additional charge for any SaddleBrooke resident.

There is an important reason to act now: Kidde has increased the price of these lockboxes. Once our current supply is gone, the price will be $160. The remaining $75 lockboxes will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recently purchased a home? If a lockbox is already installed, call Golder Ranch Fire District and request a visit to make sure the key inside the box is still the correct key for your home.

A lockbox is a small investment that could make a very big difference when every second counts.