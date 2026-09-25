Do you think gardening in an arid climate means settling for rocks and dust? Think again! With the right techniques – like strategic drip irrigation and proper plant selection - you can successfully grow a lush variety of agave, blooming cacti and native desert scrubs. The secret is learning proven methods that thrive specifically in the SaddleBrooke region.

Join us as the University of Arizona, Cooperative Extension, Pinal County Southeast Master Gardeners invite you to attend our Desert Gardening Expo from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke Ranch Sol Ballroom, 31143 S. Amenity Dr., Oracle AZ 85623, on Wednesday, October 14.

Whether you are a gardening enthusiast or a novice gardener, this event is for you! Come and connect with your local Master Gardeners and gardening professionals who will be available to provide their expert knowledge and answer your questions.

Each table will focus on specific topics designed to help you discover the secrets to desert gardening with success. Just some of the subjects covered will be citrus, container gardening, disease and pest control, irrigation, native plants, pollinators, pruning, roses succulents, soil enrichment, specialty plants, wildfire protection, vegetables and much more!

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Our “Ask a Master Gardener” table will also be available during the event to address your questions and even how to become a Master Gardener yourself!

In addition, our very own Master Gardeners will have plants for purchase at the Expo suitable for growing in ground or in pots. Stop at the container gardening table and a Master Gardener will be happy to provide planting instructions and potting techniques. Cash or Check ONLY for plant sale.

It’s time to unlearn outdated gardening rules and create a breathtaking, sustainable yard that will be the envy of the neighborhood!

We hope to see you there!