By Zann Wilson
The Gardeners Exchange in conjunction with the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invites you to attend “The Sting of the Wild: stinging insects are beautiful (and mostly our friends),” presented by Dr. Justin Schmidt, UA entomologist and world expert on stinging insects. Bring cash to purchase his book,The Sting of the Wild. This program will be held at Sol Ballroom, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Wed. August 21 at 1 pm. Enjoy the cool indoors and be amazed by a safari trip to the world of stinging insects revealing their beauty and fascinating biology. With stories and song, Dr. Schmidt will touch upon why we are mostly unnecessarily afraid of stinging insects and how understanding them not only enhances our lives but gives us an appreciation of their important roles in nature.
Growing up in the Appalachian region of Pennsylvania, Dr. Schmidt studied in British Columbia, Georgia, New Brunswick, and finally chose the best region of the US, the desert southwest of Arizona. The Tucson area is home to a great variety of beautiful insects, the most fascinating of which are the stinging insects. Over the 40 years he has been in Tucson his research has resulted in over 200 scientific publications in addition to his pride and joy, the writing of “The Sting of the Wild”.
All residents of Saddlebrooke and Saddlebrooke Ranch are encouraged to attend. No registration. Open seating. For more information, please contact Zann Wilson at zannlwilson@gmail.com or call 219-263-3261.