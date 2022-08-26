Before starting in the kitchen, any cook should know some baking basics. The following may bring to mind a long-forgotten essential ingredient to your success. These are just a few that came to my mind before we start heating up our ovens again. Yes, it will be cool soon.

Always use fresh ingredients, particularly baking powder.

Use whites of grade A large eggs in most recipes (unless stated otherwise).

Be sure margarine, egg whites, and egg substitutes are at room temperature before using.

Measure accurately: Use clear glass measures for liquid ingredients; place on the counter at eye level to check accuracy. For dry ingredients, use nests of plastic or metal cups; level off with dull edge of knife. (Level off measuring spoons the same way.) Spoon flour lightly into cups – never pack before leveling.

Verify accuracy of your oven temperature; it may vary as much as 50o F either way. Best bet: an independent oven thermometer hung from the oven shelf.

Do not make cookies based on a mixture of egg whites and sugar (such as Mocha Meringue Clouds or Lemon-Lime Meltaways or Forgotton Cookies) on a humid day.

For short-term storage of cookies, follow instructions in your particular recipe. All may be frozen for longer storage. After cooling, do not fill or decorate cookies; place in airtight containers and freeze up to 3 months. Decorate or fill cookies just before serving.

I have found some new “best friends” while working in the kitchen:

Parchment paper and/or freezer paper – spread on the counter before measuring your ingredients and you just roll the paper up when finished and your counter stays clean.

Bakers Joy is a spray that includes oil and flour at one time – great for preparing your baking pans for cake mixes, etc.