The warm weather is returning and it’s time to use those grills. Actually, we can grill almost all year round here. But the aroma of steaks cooking in the evening is always a pleasant time when the climate is more enjoyable for being outdoors.
You may have never heard of this recipe but I guarantee that serving this dish whole to your guests will certainly grab their attention. Preparation time is short but you need to allow plenty of time for the cabbage to cook and smoke slowly. It’s a great dish, it tastes and looks terrific and your guests will want to try it themselves at a later date.
Let's Barbecue Cabbage...
You Will Need:
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
- 4 slices bacon (1/4 pound) cut crosswise into ¼ inch slivers
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 medium-size green cabbage (about 2 pounds)
- ¼ cup Basic Barbecue Sauce (your favorite variety)
- Coarse Salt and Pepper
What To Do:
- Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and onion and cook until just beginning to brown (3 to 5 min.) Drain into a strainer over a bowl and reserve the drippings.
- Crumple a piece of heavy duty aluminum foil and shape it into a ring about 3-inches in diameter.
- Cut the core out of the cabbage and discard.
- Cut the remaining butter into diced size pieces.
- Stir the barbecue sauce into the bacon and onion mixture.
- Prop the cabbage (cavity up) on the foil ring and place the bacon mixture into the cavity and top with the diced butter. Using a basting brush, paint the outside of the cabbage with the bacon drippings. Season the cabbage with a little salt and generously with pepper.
- You can use a charcoal grill or a gas grill for this specialty as long as you set it up for indirect grilling and preheat to medium. If using a gas grill, place 2 cups of wood chips in the smoker box or in a smoker pouch and preheat on high until you see smoke, then reduce to medium.
- When ready to cook, place the cabbage on its aluminum foil ring in the center of the hot grate away from the heat. If using a charcoal grill, toss all the wood chips on the coals. Do not cover the cabbage – you want it to have a slight smoky flavor. Cover the grill.
- Grill the cabbage until fork tender (about 1 to 1-1/2 hours). If using a charcoal grill, you’ll need to add about 12 coals on each side of the grill after the first hour.
- To serve, peel off any dried-out or overly charred leaves and discard. You want it to look like it’s been grilled. Bring to the table whole so your guests can appreciate the sight of a great barbecued dish. Cut the cabbage into wedges and serve.
Note: This is an excellent accompaniment for flank steak, grilled about 5 minutes on each side and then cut slantwise on a cutting board. You can marinate the steak for up to 24 hours in a mixture of 1 cup barbecue sauce, ¼ cup Zesty Italian dressing, little garlic powder, some salt, lots of coarse ground black pepper. Discard the marinade when you place the meat on the grill. If something else is needed for the meal, perhaps a small salad with greens, tomato, cucumber and avocado.