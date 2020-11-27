Earn money for Senior Village when you shop from home on Amazon! Senior Village is one of many not-for-profit organizations across the country to partner with Amazon to generate funds for accomplishing our mission of helping SaddleBrooke residents continue to live independently in their homes. Friends of Senior Village can help us raise additional dollars by making their routine Amazon purchases through the Smile program.
Amazon Smile rebates ½ of one percent of the on-line purchase price for all qualified purchases to designated beneficiaries like Senior Village of SaddleBrooke. During the last 12 months, that equates to $500 in additional income for the Village to help our SaddleBrooke neighbors with transportation and home services.
There is no particular form to be completed or special registration for purchasers. Buyers who wish to direct the rebates to the Village just need to:
- Visit the Senior Village website: https://seniorvillage.org
- Scroll down and open “Patrons and Village Friends.”
- Scroll down to “Amazon Smile.”
- Click on the link. So easy!
- At that point, you can start shopping as you usually do on Amazon.
- Once the purchase is completed, the rebate is calculated and sent directly to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, Inc.
As distance shopping and home delivery continue to increase in popularity, this is a no-hassle way to benefit the Village’s “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” programs. Sign up with Amazon Smile and help fill Senior Village’s stocking. For more information or to become a member or volunteer, call (520) 314-1042.