When we planned our trip to Africa last year, it started out as six-weeks in South Africa. But then, we discovered several other countries bordering on South Africa that had a lot of different birds than South Africa, and you know where that leads... We finally put together a trip that didn’t resemble the first trip much. We had extended it from six-weeks to eleven-weeks, and included Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe as well as South Africa. We didn’t cut our time in South Africa; we just added the other three countries. As the trip turned out, we also spent an hour in Mozambique, since the folks at the border crossing let us wander around the parking area on their side, where we picked up fourteen Mozambique birds.

Each of these countries represented different languages, culture and topography and each has plenty of new and different birds. After nearly two months in South Africa, we boarded an Airlink jet in Johannesburg and flew west to Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, arriving on Monday, October 10, 2022. Namibia lies north of South Africa, along the Atlantic Ocean, and borders Angola to the north and Botswana to the east and southeast. I couldn’t have told you where Namibia was located before our trip, and barely learned to pronounce it properly by the time we arrived there. In 1884, the country we now call Namibia was colonized by Germany as German South West Africa, and following World War I, South Africa administered the colony until its independence in March 1990.

Namibia is about 20 percent larger than Texas, but its total population is just one-tenth that of Texas. Almost one thousand miles of coastline suggests lots of potential luxury sites, but cold swift currents in the ocean border windswept desert dunes along the coastline, which remains mostly unpopulated. We drove from Windhoek to Walvis Bay, the largest town on this coastline, where we spent two very comfortable nights. The drive from Windhoek to Walvis Bay brought us lots of exotic birds and great photographs, including Black-winged Kite, Pearl spotted Owlet, Monteiro’s Hornbill, Crimson-breasted Gonolek and Tractrac Chat. Walvis Bay added many water birds including Greater Flamingo, Lesser Flamingo, Great White Pelican and African Penguin.

From Walvis Bay, we drove north to Namibia’s showcase park, Etosha National Park. At 8,600-square-miles, Etosha is more than four times larger than Grand Canyon National Park (1,900-square-miles). The most distinguishing feature of Etosha is a massive salt pan, which is nearly 2,000-square-miles and which can be seen from space . This huge green and white area collects water and then deposits salt as the water evaporates. We counted many of the 114 species of mammal here, including elephant, lion, giraffe, wildebeest, gemsbok, springbok, kudu and the endangered black rhinoceros, the park’s specialty mammal. The birds were just as spectacular as the mammals, and during our three days in the park we saw White-quilled Bustard, Tawny Eagle, Violet Woodhoopoe, Damara Red-billed Hornbill, Golden-tailed Woodpecker and Bare-cheeked Babbler.

We completed our tour of Namibia by driving the narrow strip of land between Angola to the north and Botswana to the south known as the Caprivi, an ecologically-rich peninsula-like band of land that ends against two other countries, Botswana and Zambia, and only 490-feet from a third, Zimbabwe. Our eleven-week adventure ended in Zimbabwe and Victoria Falls, with just a flight back to Johannesburg and then home. But we will long remember this trip.