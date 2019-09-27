Drop the scissors and grab your smartphone! That’s the lead-in to an announcement on July 24, 2019, by General Mills, sponsor of the popular K-8 school fundraising Box Tops for Education® (BTFE) program.
Since General Mills launched the BTFE program in 1996, 70,000 schools around the country have earned more than $913 million in cash for much-needed supplies, field trips, playground equipment, and more. Since SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) renewed its participation in October 2014, SaddleBrooke residents have clipped more than 8000 box tops—that’s more than $800, for John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Superior to purchase classroom library books.
Now the program is saying goodbye to clipping, sorting, and affixing small paper and plastic coupons to submission forms and going digital with a new mobile app. Yes, now there’s an app for that! General Mills and other participating brands are in the process of converting their packaging printing presses from the familiar clip coupon to the new participation label.
Products with the new label are starting to show up on the shelves at Bashas’, and probably other local stores. And yes, the regular box tops clips are still valid. Keep clipping traditional Box Tops and deposit them in the special green collection can as long as you continue to find them on packages. The special green collection cans are located at the HOA-1 and DesertView libraries and in the SBCO office in Suite L at the Commercial Center.
Do not clip and deposit the new label in a collection green can. Shopper must download the free app – available via iTunes App Store and Google Play –and select the school they would like to support. Then, they scan their store receipt within 14 days of purchase, which automatically identifies all participating Box Tops products and bonus offers, and instantly adds cash to their school’s earnings online.
For more information and a full list of participating products, visit BoxTops4Education.com.