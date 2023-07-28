Along with six other SaddleBrooke couples, Karla and David Trippe opened their beautiful home on Saturday, April 1 to benefit SaddleBrooke Community Outreach. Purchased in 2021, the Trippes set out immediately to put their own stamp on their new Arizona home. Working with an interior designer and contractor, several areas were targeted for remodeling, while others were renovated and restyled.

Many of the owner’s existing furnishings were reupholstered and redesigned to fit a “Rustic Southwest” décor. The designer also encouraged painting the home in one single color throughout (“Rivers Edge”, a subtle beige by Sherwin Williams) including walls, trim, baseboards and doors. The monochromatic backdrop elevates the space with an understated elegance while creating a neutral backdrop suitable for showcasing the owners’ global eclectic décor with a variety of furnishings, textures, window treatments and artwork. New light fixtures, fans and 30+ recessed lights were added throughout, and the archway leading to the powder room and owner’s suite was heightened to bring more light to the interior spaces.

The home’s transformation is notable with the absence of the Cheyenne’s signature bar area with overhanging soffit that typically flanks the entryway to the family room and kitchen area. In its place stands a streamlined butler’s pantry made of knotty alder with a wine and beverage cooler, generous wine racks and abundant storage cabinetry that aptly counterbalance the opposing wall of kitchen surround cabinetry. The same cherry wood cabinetry and “Monte Cristo” granite of the existing kitchen was sourced to create a seamless look to original and new elements. Additionally, the designer came up with a solution to make the kitchen’s existing cabinetry appear grander and more custom-built by adding a row of shorter cabinets atop the existing uppers, several with glass insert fronts for display, and all updated with new pull handles to replace existing knobs.

To update the family room’s fireplace wall, the former built-in niche wall was clad floor-to-ceiling with Scabas stacked stone in “Autumn Leaves.” The large, deep upper niche was leveled and stone-clad on the exterior, then the wall was cleverly opened on the back side of the fireplace and fitted with shelves and doors for a hallway storage closet. To the side of the newly centered fireplace, handsome wood cabinetry and recessed shelving was added, and the fireplace was accented with a carved wood mantel. A feature of interest to many tour visitors was the adjustable TV mount by MantelMount that David Trippe found online which allows him to easily pull the TV down off the wall and position it for optimal viewing when on, then restore it to a position to reveal the mantel and its décor.

In the home’s guest bedroom wing, the designer and homeowner collaborated to create a more inviting space for company, primarily by expanding the size of the guest bath. Punching through the tub/shower wall to the bedroom closet behind created a footprint for a large deluxe shower with a rain head and hand shower combo and pivot shower door. The designer creatively styled horizontal double-bands of tiled border for the shower, as well as a backsplash border for the vanity, with a hand-picked assortment of 15 different Mexican tile designs.

While the toilet remained in its original position, the small sink vanity was demoed and replaced on the opposing wall with a longer quartz-topped vanity. The result is a more contemporary, accommodating guest bath that scores another storage space gain with the addition of a hallway linen closet in lieu of the prior upper and lower hall cabinet, and the addition of a new closet to replace the one removed in the adjoining bedroom.

Although the footprint of the owner’s bath remained the same, all finishes were made over from new cabinetry with a custom black stained finish, new brushed gold handles and “Troya” quartz countertops trimmed with a band of deco tile in “Midnight.” The rich glaze of the tiles, the gold trimmed arched mirrors and exotic fandelier fixture all lend a Moroccan flair. Home Tour visitors enjoyed a peek at Karla’s “glam” closet that displays its contents like a luxury boutique, complete with crystal chandelier lighting. Another exotic feeling space, the Japanese-inspired powder room is decidedly dramatic with “Cherry Gloom” by Astek black and gold wallpaper, and a contemporary console white porcelain sink with a brushed gold stand attached to a full-tiled wall of “Nero” Ferrara honed marble mosaic chevron tile.

In many beautiful and enticing ways, the Trippe’s new home certainly puts the chic in Cheyenne!