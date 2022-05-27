Whenever we visited my sister in Pennsylvania, she would prepare the following dinner for us. Much of it can be prepared ahead of time and then placed in the oven prior to sitting down to eat. If you choose pie for dessert, you can either make it yourself, or buy a fresh one at the market. I hope you enjoy my recollection of this memorable recipe.

CHICKEN DIVAN

What You’ll Need:

Chicken Breasts (boneless)

Broccoli or Asparagus

Cream of Chicken Soup

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Milk

White Rice (I like Success)

Water

Salt & Pepper

Method:

Salt & pepper the chicken breasts. Boil chicken breasts for about 15 minutes. You can add a small amount of Basil and Bay Leaves to the water. Remove and set aside the chicken. Save the water to cook your rice. Remember to remove the bay leaves if you are using them.

Cook the rice in the chicken broth.

Defrost vegies if using frozen. If fresh, prepare for your casserole dish and set aside.

Stir over medium heat until hot 1 can of each soup (with 1 cup added milk—total—not for each can).

In a casserole dish, layer your ingredients:

Rice Broccoli or Asparagus Chicken Breasts

Pour combined soups over this

Place in 350 degrees preheated oven for about 20 or 25 minutes.

Optional, before serving, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Dessert: A nice lemon pudding or lemon meringue pie is a good closing to this meal.