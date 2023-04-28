Everyone has a recipe for Chicken Salad, but I don’t think too many people have this recipe. It was handed down to me from my mother-in-law, God bless her. I only use it during the warmer weather and I think it’s time to start making it again. It’s great for a hot summer Sunday dinner, with or without company, and especially if served on the patio.

Chicken Salad

Cook about eight pieces of your favorite chicken parts in water for 20 minutes after the water comes to a boil (save the broth for soup or for cooking rice). You can do this the day before or the morning you are making the recipe. When ready to get dinner together, brown the chicken pieces in a large skillet and olive oil. While the chicken is browning:

NEED

Lettuce (shredded)

5-6 Radishes (sliced thin)

Black olives, sliced (2 oz. can)

3 Roma tomatoes (sm. slices)

2 med. Zucchini (hunks, quartered & steamed

8 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, grated

French cut string beans (15 oz. can, drained)—do not heat

Potatoes, sliced thinly & fried crisp (see Note)

Vinegar & oil (or, Wish Bone Robusto Dressing)

Note: instead of frying potatoes, you can substitute kettle chips; I do. Use a generous layer of an 8 oz. bag. Heat in a 225 degree oven for five minutes prior to layering process.

After having everything ready, layer in casserole dish (a 9 x 13 pan is ideal) as follows:

Potatoes, chicken, grated cheese, zucchini, then string beans, lettuce, tomatoes, radishes and black olives.

Sprinkle dressing sparingly on top of all the ingredients—do not overpower the salad; serve additional dressing on the side.

The flavors are wonderful together, but you must layer it in the order given. The cheese melts between the warm chicken and the warm zucchini. If preferred, you can slice the zucchini in 1/4-inch slices instead of hunks and then steam about five minutes. The casserole pan will seem that it is full to overflowing and, if you have guests, I predict they will be awed. Use a set of salad tongs to serve each plate. I usually place a clean dishtowel under the casserole pan to spare spilling on the tabletop. No side dishes are needed, as this is a one-pan dinner. Since everyone will want seconds, this will serve four people.

Large glasses of iced tea and a nice lemony dessert round out this meal. Enjoy!