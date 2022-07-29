Homeowners have probably heard the incessant chirping in their neighborhood, which means this is the time of year crickets have returned to SaddleBrooke and throughout Arizona. While there are no serious health concerns raised by a cricket infestation, they are capable of eating through everything from wool and silk to wallpaper glue. The other major issue is if you spot these pests inside your home, they will normally cause spiders and scorpions to come looking for them.

Instantly recognizable by their song, crickets are an occasional home invader and common tenant of the landscape. These small, jumping insects are members of several different species, but the most commonly encountered are field crickets and house crickets. House crickets have been living side by side with humans for generations, earning themselves the nickname "Cricket on the Hearth."

Commonly encountered in yards, basements and barns, crickets are jumping insects typically measuring from about 9/16 of an inch to just over an inch long. These insects vary in color from brown to shiny black, with leathery wings and long antennae.

Although they rarely cause problems when they wander indoors, crickets can be a problem if they have emerged in large quantities in your SaddleBrooke basement or garage. The racket these jumping insects create is enough to drive even the most grounded person out of their gourds. Only house crickets can consistently reproduce indoors, but even field crickets may wander inside seeking water, food or shelter. Eggs hatch in late spring or early summer—those nymphs grow into adults in about 45 days. The males of these newly adult crickets will begin singing to attract females at this time and continue throughout the summer.

Crickets feed on decaying plant material, fungi, and seedling plants. Crickets benefit their surrounding environment by breaking down plant material and renewing soil minerals. They are also an important source of food for other animals like spiders, some wasps, ground beetles, birds, small rodents, and lizards.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Homeowners often try to use pesticides to eliminate indoor crickets, but these hardy insects do not respond well to this treatment. However, sticky boards placed strategically behind refrigerators and near sources of water will trap crickets safely. You can also pick them up and throw them outdoors.

If crickets are a perennial problem for you, there are several things a homeowner can do:

Look around your home for cracks and crevices that they may be using for entry points.

Seal cracks, repair window screens and ensure that your crawlspace door fits tightly to keep crickets outdoors where they belong.

Keep lights off at night as much as possible can help because they are attracted to lights.

Keeping your kitchen clean and putting pet food away will help eliminate food and water sources.

Trimming up bushes near the house and moving trash cans, wood piles and other hiding spots away from doors can help eliminate the cricket menace.

In addition, a pest professional can implement an integrated pest management solution to make nesting sites inhospitable and significantly help reduce the number of crickets gaining entry into your home.

Paul Opocensky is the Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. His service office can be reached at (520) 219-2494. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (trulynolen.com) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.