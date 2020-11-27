When I was growing up, Christmas was a special time for baking cookies. About two weeks before the holiday, we helped mom make about ten varieties and they were put into tins and under the bed until Christmas arrived. What a great day when it was time to bring them out for our enjoyment. One of our favorites is the following recipe.
How to Make Christmas Nuggets
- Sift together and set aside:
- 2 C flour
- ½ tsp. salt
- Cream thoroughly:
- ¾ C shortening
- ¼ C butter
- Add flour mixture + ½ C confectioners sugar to the creamed ingredients. Mix well.
- Blend in 1 Tbsp. Vanilla extract + 1 tsp. Almond extract.
- Add ½ C crushed pecans after all is mixed together.
- Form into small balls rolled into crescent shape or flatten with a fork on an ungreased cookie sheet.
- Bake at 325o for about 25 minutes.
- Roll in confectioners sugar.
Makes about four dozen. Place in airtight tin.
Enjoy!
Before starting in the kitchen, any cook should know some baking basics. The following may bring to mind a long-forgotten essential ingredient to your success:
- Always use fresh ingredients, particularly baking powder.
- Use whites of grade A large eggs in most recipes (unless stated otherwise).
- Be sure margarine, egg whites, and egg substitutes are at room temperature before using.
- Measure accurately: Use clear glass measures for liquid ingredients; place on the counter at eye level to check accuracy. For dry ingredients, use nests of plastic or metal cups and level off with dull edge of knife. (Level off measuring spoons the same way.)
- Spoon flour lightly into cups – never pack before leveling. Verify accuracy of your oven temperature; it may vary as much as 50o F either way. Best bet: an independent oven thermometer hung from the oven shelf.
- Do not make cookies based on a mixture of egg whites and sugar (such as Mocha Meringue Clouds or Lemon-Lime Meltaways or Forgotton Cookies) on a humid day.
- For short-term storage of cookies, follow instructions in your particular recipe. All may be frozen for longer storage. After cooling, do not fill or decorate cookies; place in airtight containers and freeze up to 3 months. Decorate or fill cookies just before serving.