There are times when you will have friends or family visit and you don’t know what to serve. You would like it to be something amazing but also doesn’t take too much time in the kitchen. Maybe the girls are coming over for cards or after a golf outing. Wouldn’t you like to serve something special? This recipe will serve 12 and the really large can of chopped clams called for in the recipe may be purchased at Sam’s Club or at Costco. Of course, if you are not a member, I’m sure your neighbor is and would love to have company on her next shopping trip—just ask; and maybe you can make the recipe to share.

Clam and Crab Salad Stuffed Avocados

Ingredients

1/2 cup Red Bell Pepper, seeded and finely diced

1/2 cup Green Bell Pepper, seeded and finely diced

1/2 cup Red Onion, peeled, quartered and finely diced

1/2 cup Celery, finely diced

1/2 cup Carrot, peeled and shredded

1/4 cup fresh Lime Juice

2 tsp. Cumin, ground

1/4 cup Cilantro, fresh and finely chopped

1 cup Mayonnaise

51 oz. can Chopped Clams, well drained

1 lb. Lump Crabmeat, well drained

6 ripe Avocados, pitted and halved

3 Limes, quartered for garnish

Method

In a large bowl, mix first 9 ingredients together well.

Gently fold in the chopped clams and crabmeat.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to chill and allow flavors to develop.

Scoop 1/2 cup of crab and clam salad into avocado halves.

Place on a bed of lettuce.

Serve with lime wedges.