At a time when we are all trying to stay clear and taking steps to avoid Coronavirus (COVID-19), many of us overlook the germs in our own kitchens and bathrooms. We wash our hands; don’t touch our faces and keep social distance. We wipe doorknobs and push doors open with our backsides, but are we getting everything? I just want to pass on a tip to you if you did not have a chance to get disinfectants from your local retailer of choice. It’s called Denatured Alcohol.
A little-known fact about granite that may surprise you. Welcome to Granite 101! Granite is defined as a very hard, granular, crystalline, igneous rock consisting mainly of quartz, mica, and feldspar and often used as a building stone.
It is porous rock. It can stain and it can harbor germs in the pores.
Mild soapy water works to clean, but it does not necessarily disinfect. A small amount denatured alcohol on a microfiber cloth can do the trick. Hospitals use it to disinfect surgical rooms and instruments. You can also use it on the doorknobs if you do not have wipes. It is a good step for right now. However, it does not take the place of resealing those pores. You can buy denatured alcohol at Home Depot, Ace or Lowe’s or other major hardware or paint stores. If you have any questions or comments, fell free to call me, your Granite Restoration Specialist, at (520) 825-7692. You can also email me at rdkari1@gmail.com.