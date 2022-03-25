As I prepare a meal I am always thinking about the presentation. I want everything to look good to eat!
Today’s column is one of the best forms of presentation that I can think of. Whether you prepare it yourself or order it when dining out, you will see a meal that you just do not want to touch!
I start with a large oval platter and line it with lettuce leaves. I have everything else cut up and ready to place in a thin column and hope my eye catches the colors in just the right symmetry.
These are some of the items you may choose for your Cobb Salad:
- Chopped tomato
- Chopped hard-boiled egg
- Diced cucumber
- Chopped beets
- Turkey, chicken, or ham, cut in strips
- Chopped avocado
- Cheddar cheese
- Diced red onion
- Crumbled Blue cheese
Not everyone will like the same items, so you can experiment with your favorites or make something new for your guests. I can assure you that when you serve this delicious lunch or dinner you will get rave reviews.